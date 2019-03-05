Evergreen: Living With Plants

From rooftop gardens to flora-laden balconies, flowers and plants bestow a warm grace to unconventional and indoor spaces.

Private paradises nestled in the backyards of homes. Rooftops that act as community gardens. Edible patches of beauty hidden within city blocks. Evergreen shows the verdant aesthetic statement that allows city dwellers to bring nature back into the every day and quenches urban gardening desires. Living with plants is mutually beneficial; beyond the exchange of carbon dioxide and oxygen, leaves, flowers, and stems bring a warm and individual charisma to any space. Throughout this engaging collection of projects, urban gardening is complimented by a softer side: balconies that add an extra relaxing touch to a morning cup of coffee, flowers that provide calming fragrances throughout the home, or romantic blooms that feed the soul rather than fill a plate.

Evergreen also inspires those who already live in the midst of lush horticultural and sustainable oases. Straightforward plans and examples illustrate how to transform unused spaces, both indoors and out, into flourishing and functional patches. Sketched floorplans visually detail a myriad of projects including which plants thrive in dark living room corners or which foliage enjoys the damp environment of a bathroom. The profiles of both professional and hobbyist plant lovers provide an engaging guide to productively getting one’s hands dirty; herb gardens on fire escapes, greenhouses that double as living spaces, and community gardens atop roofs all awaken growing curiosities. From cactus farmers and florists to shop owners and activists, let Evergreen’s cast of characters guide you in making and maintaining a green utopia and in quenching gardening longings.



Publisher: Gestalten

Photo Courtesy of Gestalten