Over the past 40 years, leading art collector and editor-in-chief of San Francisco Cottages & Gardens Chara Schreyer has collaborated with interior designer Gary Hutton to create five residences housing 600 works of art. Art House (Assouline) takes readers on a tour of these breathtaking spaces, which include masterpieces by Marcel Duchamp, Andy Warhol, Donald Judd, Louise Nevelson, Diane Arbus, and Frank Stella. From an architectural marvel to a high-rise, live-in gallery, these dwellings inspire art and design aficionados to find new ways to inhabit their passions.

Photo Courtesy of Assouline