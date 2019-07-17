That the pavilion is often built for a specific event and subsequently dismantled gives architects special license to experiment with form, construction, material, and structure, among many other variables. Whether it be a bandstand, an art gallery, or an eatery, the pavilion spans myriad locations and functions, creating a rich opportunity for interaction between the structure and the surrounding landscape and community. The New Pavilions (Thames & Hudson) features over 80 projects curated by Philip Jodido. From Zaha Hadid's Chanel pavilion to a small project constructed entirely out of farm waste, the book is a testament to the versatility and expressiveness of built forms.

Publisher: Thames & Hudson

Photo Courtesy of Studio April