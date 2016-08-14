Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Jill Southern
Follow
Latest
5
Stories
19
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Studio Visit: The Work of ANDlight
A West Coast lighting company brings LED-powered ideas to the forefront of design.
Jill Southern
A Revitalized Townhouse that Owes Everything to Angles
Tall ceilings and geometric walls are the framework for a Vancouver couple’s modern home.
Jill Southern
Highlights from IDS Vancouver 2016
A look at five designers who made waves at Vancouver's annual interior design show.
Jill Southern
Inside the Head Office of Bocci
A tour of the workspace behind Vancouver’s exceptional lighting design and manufacturing company.
Jill Southern
A Creative Agency with a Modern, Open Workspace
A Vancouver design studio created in collaboration with Battersby Howat Architects.
Jill Southern