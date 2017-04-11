A Revitalized Townhouse that Owes Everything to Angles

The two-storey Vancouver townhouse of Connor Lowe and Kristina Michaux is full of surprises. From the outside, it’s easy to overlook the 1980s brick-clad exterior. Walking inside, however, reveals something entirely different. The pleasantly bright loft and private garden bursts with ingenuity—revealed in its cutaway walls, geometric windows, sky-lit atrium, and inventive use of unusual spaces.

The angular master bedroom has floating cupboards and ample daylight.

The couple immediately fell for the townhome’s angles. The sloped ceiling, quarter-circle shaped window, and a triangle peek-hole in the den create a sense of fun and movement that sets their home apart. It also happens to be space-efficient. Although modest in size (750 sqft), the home’s airy renovation makes it bright, modern, and open.

The townhome’s secret weapon, however, is the creative use of its unique shapes. In the den, a custom desk built into a triangular alcove turns liminal space into a purposeful nook. Inset bookshelves and an eclectic art collection flank the U-shaped stairwell connecting the townhome’s two floors. Here, you can sit on the whitewashed oak steps, leaf through a book, and enjoy a 360 degree salon-style gallery view. "We wanted places of movement to become places of staying" explained Connor.

The whitewashed oak staircase, flanked with a salon-style art display.

"We wanted places of movement to become places of staying" To add to the sense of brightness and space, they painted the concrete floors a high-gloss white. The result is a gallery-like backdrop for their collections of art, mid century furniture, vintage design posters, estate sale Persian rugs, and musical instruments. Both Connor and Kristina—a designer and a nutritionist who occasionally work from home—find it important to have separate space. Yet the playful sightlines of their home keep them connected. Within an angular framework, they’ve found a unique and unexpected home.

White floors and walls serve as a gallery backdrop for the couple's colourful art and furniture collections.

The open-plan kitchen is modernized with birch plywood cabinets, corian countertops and space-efficient appliances.