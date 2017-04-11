A Revitalized Townhouse that Owes Everything to Angles
View Photos

A Revitalized Townhouse that Owes Everything to Angles

Add to
Like
Share
By Jill Southern / Published by Jill Southern
Tall ceilings and geometric walls are the framework for a Vancouver couple’s modern home.

The two-storey Vancouver townhouse of Connor Lowe and Kristina Michaux is full of surprises. From the outside, it’s easy to overlook the 1980s brick-clad exterior. Walking inside, however, reveals something entirely different.

The pleasantly bright loft and private garden bursts with ingenuity—revealed in its cutaway walls, geometric windows, sky-lit atrium, and inventive use of unusual spaces.

The angular master bedroom has floating cupboards and ample daylight.

The angular master bedroom has floating cupboards and ample daylight.

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The couple immediately fell for the townhome’s angles. The sloped ceiling, quarter-circle shaped window, and a triangle peek-hole in the den create a sense of fun and movement that sets their home apart.

It also happens to be space-efficient. Although modest in size (750 sqft), the home’s airy renovation makes it bright, modern, and open.

A Revitalized Townhouse that Owes Everything to Angles - Photo 2 of 8 -
Photo Categories:

The townhome’s secret weapon, however, is the creative use of its unique shapes. In the den, a custom desk built into a triangular alcove turns liminal space into a purposeful nook. Inset bookshelves and an eclectic art collection flank the U-shaped stairwell connecting the townhome’s two floors. Here, you can sit on the whitewashed oak steps, leaf through a book, and enjoy a 360 degree salon-style gallery view. "We wanted places of movement to become places of staying" explained Connor. 

The whitewashed oak staircase, flanked with a salon-style art display.

The whitewashed oak staircase, flanked with a salon-style art display.

Photo Categories:

 "We wanted places of movement to become places of staying"

 To add to the sense of brightness and space, they painted the concrete floors a high-gloss white. The result is a gallery-like backdrop for their collections of art, mid century furniture, vintage design posters, estate sale Persian rugs, and musical instruments.  

Both Connor and Kristina—a designer and a nutritionist who occasionally work from home—find it important to have separate space. Yet the playful sightlines of their home keep them connected. Within an angular framework, they’ve found a unique and unexpected home.

White floors and walls serve as a gallery backdrop for the couple's colourful art and furniture collections.

White floors and walls serve as a gallery backdrop for the couple's colourful art and furniture collections.

The open-plan kitchen is modernized with birch plywood cabinets, corian countertops and space-efficient appliances.

The open-plan kitchen is modernized with birch plywood cabinets, corian countertops and space-efficient appliances.

The triangle peek-hole in the upstairs bedroom allows light to pour in from the central skylight.

The triangle peek-hole in the upstairs bedroom allows light to pour in from the central skylight.

A Revitalized Townhouse that Owes Everything to Angles - Photo 7 of 8 -
A Revitalized Townhouse that Owes Everything to Angles - Photo 8 of 8 -