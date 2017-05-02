Studio Visit: The Work of ANDlight

Playful, energy-efficient and multifaceted—the work of ANDlight is lighting up commercial and residential spaces across North America.

ANDlight offers a fresh perspective on lighting design. Made from unconventional materials such as felt, cork, and nylon, their products can be dimmed, tilted, and rearranged. Their tactility, and soft LED glow, is captivating.

The young Canadian company is the combined talents of industrial designers Lukas Peet and Caine Heintzman, and business director Matt Davis. Together, these creative visions meet to produce a series of versatile, post-modern lighting. Founded in 2012, the trio is quickly gaining momentum, and in 2017, are exhibiting for the first time at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair in New York City.

Peet and Heintzman refer to their design as "not sculpture", but functional, decorative lighting. They've cleverly integrated customizable features into each product—like materials that dampen sound, parts that can be tilted, and components that can be mixed and matched. For instance, the Slab is covered in sound-absorbing materials to help lower the acoustic ambience of a room. And Pipeline comprises varying lengths of lines and elbows to allow endless shaping possibilities.

With innovative artistry, ANDlight transforms a room in more ways than simply lighting it.

All products are designed and hand-assembled at the ANDlight studio in Vancouver, Canada.