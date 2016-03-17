Subscribe
Emily Shapiro
If This Paris Apartment's Retro Style Doesn't Win You Over, its Punchy Wallpaper Will
A vintage-inspired remodel for a French pied-à-terre.
Emily Shapiro
How to Refresh a Midcentury Gem in Quebec? Winter-White Everything
A renovated home blends interior and exterior, uniting nature and materiality.
Emily Shapiro
Blocked in on Two Sides, a Renovation Opens a Quebec Apartment to Tons of Natural Light
This light, bright, and airy home is in a charming 1924 building.
Emily Shapiro
Dozens of Levels Give a Quebec Home Stadium-Sized Views of the Forest
In Chertsey, Canada, a modern haven reclines into its woodland setting.
Emily Shapiro
A Mountain Hideaway Plants a Green Roof in the French Alps
An innovative glass addition adds contrast to a timber mountain lodge in France.
Emily Shapiro
A Cozy, Well-Sealed Cottage in Northwest France Goes Green
An architect builds an energy-efficient home near one of France’s most popular pilgrimage sites.
Emily Shapiro