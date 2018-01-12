Blocked in on Two Sides, a Renovation Opens a Quebec Apartment to Tons of Natural Light

Creating a quiet, sun-filled space was foremost in the minds of the owners of this Quebec apartment, located on the ground floor of a 1924 building in the Montcalm neighborhood. They decided to convert the entire level, opening up the space to create a linear living area that crosses the unit from east to west. "The main challenge," says principal Olivier Bourgeois of Bourgeois Lechasseur Architects, "was to integrate a steel structure to allow the opening of the space."