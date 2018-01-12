Blocked in on Two Sides, a Renovation Opens a Quebec Apartment to Tons of Natural Light
Blocked in on Two Sides, a Renovation Opens a Quebec Apartment to Tons of Natural Light

By Emily Shapiro
This light, bright, and airy home is in a charming 1924 building.

Creating a quiet, sun-filled space was foremost in the minds of the owners of this Quebec apartment, located on the ground floor of a 1924 building in the Montcalm neighborhood. They decided to convert the entire level, opening up the space to create a linear living area that crosses the unit from east to west. "The main challenge," says principal Olivier Bourgeois of Bourgeois Lechasseur Architects, "was to integrate a steel structure to allow the opening of the space." 

The new patio space is used as a semi-enclosed yard, allowing for privacy within a comfortable, urban space. The terrace is covered in light gray marine plywood, which is resistant to Quebec’s harsh seasons. The orange Chaise Solaire chair is by Fabio Fabiano and Michelange Panzini.

Although the renovation required extensive demolition, the architect made preserving at least some of the apartment’s history a priority. A large, brick common wall was protected, while original wood boards add warmth and dimension to the bedrooms. Natural birch flooring and reclaimed furniture also add historical references, combining with the open layout to create a home that is at once contemporary and timeless. 

Vintage chairs and a sofa reference the history of the apartment building, complementing the impact of the original brick wall.

In the kitchen, glossy white MDF and quartz countertops allow for maximum light reflection, as do the white walls and ceilings. The stools are from Zone Maison.

An aluminum-framed door leading to the terrace provides an added sense of depth, integrating outside with inside. Here, the metal contrasts sharply with the natural birch flooring.

Exposed boards that were salvaged from the original apartment were installed into the master bedroom. They provide a rustic atmosphere, enhanced by the addition of DIY industrial lighting. The bedding, curtains, and bedside tables are all from IKEA.

A linear layout allows for air and light to flow freely through the apartment, making it an a open haven in the center of the city. An IKEA pendant and chairs surround a table by Zone Maison.

A succulent sits atop a stool from Zone Maison, juxtaposed against a warm brick wall.

The walls of the bathroom are covered in large, white ceramic tiles, with the exception of one side clad in reclaimed wood with an IKEA cabinet.

