Blocked in on Two Sides, a Renovation Opens a Quebec Apartment to Tons of Natural Light
Creating a quiet, sun-filled space was foremost in the minds of the owners of this Quebec apartment, located on the ground floor of a 1924 building in the Montcalm neighborhood. They decided to convert the entire level, opening up the space to create a linear living area that crosses the unit from east to west. "The main challenge," says principal Olivier Bourgeois of Bourgeois Lechasseur Architects, "was to integrate a steel structure to allow the opening of the space."
Although the renovation required extensive demolition, the architect made preserving at least some of the apartment’s history a priority. A large, brick common wall was protected, while original wood boards add warmth and dimension to the bedrooms. Natural birch flooring and reclaimed furniture also add historical references, combining with the open layout to create a home that is at once contemporary and timeless.