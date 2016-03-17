If This Paris Apartment's Retro Style Doesn't Win You Over, its Punchy Wallpaper Will

Tasked with transforming this typical two-bedroom in the center of Paris into a comfortable weekend pied-à-terre for a family of four, architect Camille Hermand had to get creative. Opening the space with interior steel-and-glass windows in the bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom, she turned the quiet, dark apartment into one that maximized light and visibility.

The addition of custom steel-and-glass windows significantly opened up the apartment, adding visibility and light between spaces in this family-centric environment. Muted blues and grays in pastel tones keep the space feeling soft, cool, and relaxed, while the Conran Pembury sofa, La Redoute tables, and Petite Friture pendants add a distinctly contemporary air.

The apartment's energy comes from a clever juxtaposition of old and new, in which contemporary lighting pieces and furniture complement a mix of vintage-inspired items and pastel hues. Hermand left intact the original floors, ceiling moldings, and fireplaces in an attempt to retain the apartment’s charm. The cool color palette complements the existing architectural details, while the addition of custom patterned wallpaper adds a contemporary edge. The result is a playful space, at once retro and au courant, perfect for a Parisian pied-à-terre.