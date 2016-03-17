If This Paris Apartment's Retro Style Doesn't Win You Over, its Punchy Wallpaper Will
If This Paris Apartment's Retro Style Doesn't Win You Over, its Punchy Wallpaper Will

By Emily Shapiro
A vintage-inspired remodel for a French pied-à-terre.

Tasked with transforming this typical two-bedroom in the center of Paris into a comfortable weekend pied-à-terre for a family of four, architect Camille Hermand had to get creative. Opening the space with interior steel-and-glass windows in the bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom, she turned the quiet, dark apartment into one that maximized light and visibility.

The addition of custom steel-and-glass windows significantly opened up the apartment, adding visibility and light between spaces in this family-centric environment. Muted blues and grays in pastel tones keep the space feeling soft, cool, and relaxed, while the Conran Pembury sofa, La Redoute tables, and Petite Friture pendants add a distinctly contemporary air.

The apartment's energy comes from a clever juxtaposition of old and new, in which contemporary lighting pieces and furniture complement a mix of vintage-inspired items and pastel hues. Hermand left intact the original floors, ceiling moldings, and fireplaces in an attempt to retain the apartment’s charm. The cool color palette complements the existing architectural details, while the addition of custom patterned wallpaper adds a contemporary edge. The result is a playful space, at once retro and au courant, perfect for a Parisian pied-à-terre. 

In the bedroom, a BH2 Spinning light by Benjamin Hubert adds elegance to the cozy, nest-like space.

Graphic wallpaper complements the color scheme and adds visual interest. Adding bench seating and built-in shelves around the La Redoute table helps to delineate this space as a study and dining area within the larger room.

The window partition motif is repeated in the kitchen, allowing for communication between kitchen and living area. Gray cabinetry and white Silestone counters fit in alongside vibrant yellow pendants by MUUTO and a retro, light-blue Smeg refrigerator.

Distinctly modern fixtures in bright hues—such as this exquisite Le Deun pendant—hang in every room, providing what architect Camille Hermand calls “A contemporary edge to the traditional architecture of the apartment," adding that, “They dress the neutral and muted tones of the walls."

The second bedroom, shared by two young children, offers a private space away from the rest of the home. The owners and architect alike made sure to maintain the apartment’s original features, including the ceiling moldings.

A simple work space features an Angelpoise lamp and a desk from La Redoute Interieurs.