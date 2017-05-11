Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/windows/window type : casement/window type : picture

Windows Casement Window Type Picture Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

Both bedrooms now glory in the inlet views.
Locally sourced, low-emitting materials were used inside and out. The floors throughout are bamboo.
View looking up at facade from sidewalk.
Detail at front bay window corner.
Living area, looking toward entry alcove and through front bay window up street.
IF House - Photo 15
Inside, plentiful windows offer fantastic views of the neighborhood's rooftops, as well as downtown Portland.
The large windows in the master bedroom provide the feeling of sleeping within the tree tops.
A close-up of the dog-door leading out to the backyard.
Corner Window
the modern facade