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All Photos/staircase/tread : stone/railing : metal

Staircase Stone Tread Metal Railing Design Photos and Ideas

The stair core is juxtaposes expressive fluid lines and raw, robust concrete.
The stair is crafted from Ceppo Di Gre stone that was supplied and installed by Granite Marble Works. “There is just one quarry that mines it, and it has the most beautiful sedimentary quality with big dramatic flecks of white and black amongst its pebbly composition,” says architect Bronwyn Litera.
The main stair makes use of the same elegant black balustrade as the exterior decks, creating a graphic contrast with the white walls. “We brought a few small moments from the original architecture—such as arched doorways—into the new architecture,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “We were also considerate of maintaining connections where possible to the original elements of the home that were retained—such as the roof and chimneys, which you catch glimpses of through the skylight.”
The house boasts three works by visual artist Lorenzo Vitturi. He collected stones and trash from the village and combined them into totem-like sculptures, which he then photographed.
A close-up of the gently curving staircase.
The same limestone is used for the floating stair treads, combined with painted steel balusters and a handrail of leather and steel.
The courtyard is bordered by a glass-enclosed staircase, which leads up to the master suite and rooftop terrace, as well as a hallway that links to the second floor in the stables building. The trio of floating tables are the Baxter Matera Table in different sizes.
The couple called in specialists TKTK to remove the steel girders that had been added to the original stone staircase sometime in the last hundred years. A small window frames a glimpse of a Cherner armchair.
The bedrooms at the rear of the building, located in the former fly loft, are accessed off of an existing masonry staircase. The floors are covered in new cement tiles.
Brass accents at the stairway and in a custom display unit.
The staircase is suspended on steel rods and borders the atrium, in order to bring plentiful natural light into the stair volume.
An open central stair located next to a building-high glass wall makes traveling between floors a dynamic experience.
Close to the street, the entrance is protected from prying eyes by angular walls and plenty of foliage.
here are gardens on every level, contextualizing the home within its mountain landscape.
Collection Natural Textures, designed by Joan Lao Design studio for Barcelona Rugs.
The columns fan out at the top, with one overlapping the next to created a layered, canopy-like roof.
Plastered walls were scraped to reveal generations of patina.
Restored elements include stucco and stonework that date back to the 12th century.
The pillars are built of Douglas fir, while the sturdy footings are made from aircraft aluminum.
mini kitchen
The mahogany-paneled vestibule features gently angled stairs that rise to the living area, which boasts an impressive atrium.
Staircase
Existing wooden stair transformed into a steel/cement plate stair