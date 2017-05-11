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All Photos/office/floors : vinyl

Office Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The Workstation Cabin is fully equipped with power, air conditioning, heating, and an internet connection.
The custom desk by Lignum Cabinets displayed here with standard seating accessibility. We loved how it could easily transform to a standing desk with a touch of a button. Easily adapting to the homeowners needs.
With the Murphy bed folded up, ample space is given to other programs.
Window counters are relevant for serious work or casual break-out areas.
On the walls, acoustic pin-up panels aid creative thinking and discussion, and peg walls let tenants personalize their spaces.
The furniture, such as the tables and benches, are designed with wheels so as to enable different configurations.
The timber interior is punctuated by three glazed panels—two windows and a skylight—that allow ample natural light into the space and avoid the interior feeling claustrophobic.
The client needed a spot to work from home, so Astrain designed this angled desk that works with the quirky geometry of the home. "When the client saw it being installed, she liked it so much she wanted more of them, and asked for another by her bed and by the entrance," says Astrain.
A bespoke backyard studio in London was built with prefabricated plywood panels to create a cozy and cost-effective interior.
The exposed pine beams finished in OSMO oil support the polycarbonate opal/diffused panels set on aluminum glazing bars.
The compact 130-square-foot office interior offers enough space for two to three people. The insulated floors are lined with Monckton Green vinyl by The Colour Flooring Company.
The sliding door separating the living room from the bedroom can be used as a whiteboard. The Hybrid Chair from Studio Lorier can be converted from an office chair (seen here) to a lounge chair.
The custom desk by Lignum Cabinets transforms into standing desk with the touch of a button
With a slanted glazed ceiling, a white fitted bookcase, and wood-clad walls, the study is a light, bright space to work in, and has views of the garden thanks to the expansive glass doors.
Calder - Interior 4 - Study