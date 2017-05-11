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All Photos/office/floors : vinyl/furniture : storage

Office Vinyl Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

With the Murphy bed folded up, ample space is given to other programs.
The client needed a spot to work from home, so Astrain designed this angled desk that works with the quirky geometry of the home. "When the client saw it being installed, she liked it so much she wanted more of them, and asked for another by her bed and by the entrance," says Astrain.
The sliding door separating the living room from the bedroom can be used as a whiteboard. The Hybrid Chair from Studio Lorier can be converted from an office chair (seen here) to a lounge chair.