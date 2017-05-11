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All Photos/office/floors : vinyl/furniture : shelves

Office Vinyl Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

With the Murphy bed folded up, ample space is given to other programs.
Window counters are relevant for serious work or casual break-out areas.
On the walls, acoustic pin-up panels aid creative thinking and discussion, and peg walls let tenants personalize their spaces.
The furniture, such as the tables and benches, are designed with wheels so as to enable different configurations.
The timber interior is punctuated by three glazed panels—two windows and a skylight—that allow ample natural light into the space and avoid the interior feeling claustrophobic.
A bespoke backyard studio in London was built with prefabricated plywood panels to create a cozy and cost-effective interior.
The exposed pine beams finished in OSMO oil support the polycarbonate opal/diffused panels set on aluminum glazing bars.
The compact 130-square-foot office interior offers enough space for two to three people. The insulated floors are lined with Monckton Green vinyl by The Colour Flooring Company.
The sliding door separating the living room from the bedroom can be used as a whiteboard. The Hybrid Chair from Studio Lorier can be converted from an office chair (seen here) to a lounge chair.