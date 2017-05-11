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All Photos/living/furniture : table/floors : terrazzo

Living Room Table Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A red Womb chair from Knoll adds a bright touch to the otherwise neutral palette.
Oversized, full-height glass sliding doors provide easy access to the patio and a strong indoor-outdoor connection. The original terrazzo floors flow directly into the outdoors.
The interior of the tasting room is outfitted with Eero Saarinen-designed chairs, North African rugs, Douglas fir siding, and a terrazzo floor.
The reception features terrazzo flooring and teak and walnut casework.
Massive glass doors slide open and connect the tasting room to the Napa landscape.
Here is a peek of the living area. There is an additional sitting area just around the corner.
An overview of the open-plan interior space.
Manca Studio hired skilled workers with experience in historical restoration to recover the cave dwellings and repurposes the chambers into comfortable and elegant public areas and four intimate and romantic suites.
The roundness of the house lends itself perfectly to an open, wallless floor plan.
A view from the second floor. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interiors bright and airy, while full height curtains provide protection from the heat of the sun.
The entrance to the hotel’s main volume is through a plantation of white flower cherry trees. The common areas include the reception, main hall, meeting room, bar, and restaurant. There are also 10 rooms with private patios, each with a fruit tree.
The home's design provide
A central fireplace is the focus of the living area.
A series of sliding doors frame the exterior landscape and lead out to the patio.