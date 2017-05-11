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All Photos/living/furniture : shelves/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Shelves Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“Decoration is something that fascinates me,” says Carolina. “Mixing old with modern works very well for me, so I have my great-grandmother's bed, but the dining room has Philippe Starck chairs.”
Black decorative details are incorporated into various living spaces throughout the house.
A large wood dresser provides added storage in the living area, where shiplap walls and birch paneling on the ceiling lend warmth and texture.
A broad skylight assists in brightening the lower-level space.
An extra bedroom was opened up to create more room for activities.
A large OSB structure with skylights, a bathroom, an enclosed baby’s room, and a master sleeping alcove dominates Ryan and Showalter’s Brooklyn loft.
Zachary designed a new cabinet in walnut to anchor the room. The wood tones are a warm counterpoint to the butter-yellow sofa. The coffee table belonged to the owners.
The Curved Back sofa is from Lawson-Fenning. “It’s the most comfortable sofa,” says Zachary. “I have one, too.”
After treating their fixer-upper in Berkeley to a four-year remodel, creatives Danielle Moore and Bryan Wang are adapting to a new normal.
The built-in office nook is fashioned from whitened maple.
The living room received a Muuto Connect sofa, which was "notched into" the custom media cabinetry. The existing wood floors were refinished with an ebony satin stain with a charcoal tone.
The "library under the stars" features thousands of old books plucked from antique shops.
Finding a wheelchair accessible home in New York City can be a challenge, but after a diving accident left David Carmel paralyzed from the waist down, Carmel knew he was looking for a home that was "accessible but not institutional." Working with Della Valle Bernheimer, they made an apartment that is both beautiful and accessible, with a lightweight sliding wall that closes off the bedroom from the living area.
The architects made sure to use wide windows, so that the view is never far away from the action.
A view of the large, open-plan living space.
The TV nook sits just off the living room. Built-in shelving flanks a cozy fireplace.
The cozy parlor-floor living room is anchored by a fireplace from the Dutch company Rais.
Elements of the American West blend with natural materials and rich textures to create a warm, welcoming retreat that celebrates great design.
Exposed beams and shoji screens, which conceal the dining area, add to the home's charming character.
An off-center skylight brings natural light into the living room, where the existing fireplace (inset) was refinished in metallic paint. A fiberglass Koishi pouf by Naoto Fukasawa for Linea sits by an Eames sofa. The painting is by Vanessa Prager.
A vintage Womb Chair was reupholstered with a nubby custom fabric from Cowtan & Tout. The floor lamp is from Atelier de Troupe, and the rug is a vintage Moroccan flatweave.
Above the dining area is a lofted lounge and office space with a small desk, chair, and cushions.
Exposed timber rafters support the roof, which is peeled back at the rear of the site to draw in warmth from the northern sun.
The skylight along with the large opening to the west patio allow the interior of the home to filled with natural light.
An ample sill made of English elm was built into two front windows to create a gathering spot that is visually connected to the street. Donna Wilson’s lively Ernest pouf in coral Nos Da upholstery for SCP adds extra seating in the living room.
A darker blue hue adds richness to the built in casework in the living space.
From the dining room, you can see the connected living room and part of the custom storage they installed out of a white oak veneer.
An enthusiastic cook, Miller says she can easily work in the galley-style kitchen. The reclaimed-wood surround echoes the exterior cladding.