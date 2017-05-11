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All Photos/living/furniture : shelves/fireplace : corner

Living Room Shelves Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The Adrian Pearsall sofa was sourced from The Swanky Abode on 1st Dibs, and the fire tools are also from the Sunshine Shop, a local vintage store.
The lower level features an additional living room with a cozy inlaid stone fireplace and a view of the pool.
A Restoration Hardware sofa and vintage rug in the living room.
Within, the curving interiors are spread loosely across five levels.
The rooms evoke a feeling of the Old West, thanks to an earthy color palette, wainscoting, and brass accents.
The redesign of the staircase is a contemporary touch which could have just as easily existed in the home's original state. The wood slat screen blends with the wooden staircase and the wood ceiling opening the space and making it feel bigger—a huge improvement over the sheetrock wall that had been previously there.
The open-plan living room is anchored by a wood-burning two-sided fireplace.
The fireplace becomes a quiet, sculptural accent in the main living space.
Mid-century modern furniture, including a Fat Chance Sofa and Chair, an Eames surfboard coffee table, and a Gino Sarfatti Triennale Lamp by Arteluce, decorate the living room.