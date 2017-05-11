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All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/lighting : wall

Living Room Sectional Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
"We’ve got these tall walls and we’ve got a lot of artwork, and one thing I’ve learned on my rental journey is how to hang artwork without marring walls,
Walls are covered in Clark+Kensington paint, ‘On the Green,’ while the floors are finished in Benjamin Moore Floor &amp; Patio paint in Balsam 567, as well as three coats of Minwax polyurethane ($120). The sectional is from Burrow ($2800) and the shag rug found on Rugs USA ($500).
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
Two sconces, Steven Handelman Studios Iron Wall Lights, flank original photography by Bess Friday. The design team furred out foundation walls in key places – such as behind the couch here – to create functional ledges, and straighten sloping walls.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
The original fireplace was kept, and the plaster around it removed to reveal the brick, which was white-washed.
The living room made cozy with new furnishings. Brass Shaded Sconces from Onefortythree flank a painting by Nina Lance from Saatchi Art. The Rove Concepts Noah Sectional sits atop the Kailee Handwoven Wool Rug from Pottery Barn.
Celebrate that special someone with these charming, heartfelt gifts that are sure to delight.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
To hold up against wear and tear, the sofa cushions are upholstered in a pet- and kid-friendly performance fabric with FibreGuard.
Anchoring the living room is a Room & Board Jasper sofa with chaise and Peekaboo Coffee Table by CB2. Two Touch Touch Publishing prints hang just above.
Erin and Tyler went through a three-month-long interview and application process to land their live/work space in the Emeryville Artists Co-op. A hand-painted mural by Erin peeks out from the stairs leading down to the laundry room.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
Craving more adventure, a couple decide to make a radical life change by becoming full-time Airstream residents and renovators.
The home’s interior is a colorful homage to ’60s and ’70s California surf shacks.
Another lounge area is located in the sound-proof basement, providing a spot to enjoy the custom stereo system. "The rug truly captures the ’80s love of geometric shapes," says Lorenz.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
The third floor living room - an urbanized version of a cabin in the woods, with wood stove and cedar ceiling. It nestles intimately into tree tops at one end, and opens widely toward the sky at the other.
The living room includes a Flexform couch and coffee table, along with Guscio chairs. A credenza and mirror from BBDW are one of the main focal points, while the homeowner added small accents from her many travels.
Living room
Living room
Custom-made by JHID in collaboration with The Works Construction and Trio Upholstery, the wraparound sofa features emerald-green, cotton velvet upholstery by Maharam. The wall sconce is by Allied Maker, and the ceiling mount lighting is by Illuminate Vintage.
The sunken lounge was designed with "slowing down and appreciating the environment" in mind. A custom-made, built-in sofa wraps around the space, bleeding into the stairs and a custom wood display shelf. Not having a TV was an intentional choice. "We wanted the client to be able to lie back and watch the clouds and the sky, to have conversations, to read a book, to play with their pets," says Knights.
The living room’s showpiece is a Zircon stove by Malm; its flue snakes 25 feet to the ceiling. “We really wanted the fireplace to be the anchor within this large space,” says Raj. A rust velvet Lenyx sofa from CB2 provides a punch of color within the minimalist palette. Nearby is a custom maple credenza by Croft House. The white-trimmed windows are from Loewen and the white paint throughout is Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore.
A canopy of original terra-cotta tiles flows along the barrel-vaulted ceilings, which stretch across the entire width of the new living room and kitchen.
To maximize functionality in the original two-story home, Office of Architecture treated the residence to a complete gut renovation, which allowed for the new four-level layout.
A collection of artful furnishings rounds out the scheme in Loft Ninho. The cool gray Saccaro sofa and rug by Domdaqui Tapetes balance out the wood tones, while a spectrum of green accents, starting with the mint trim, bring welcome pops of contrast.
Originally built in 1949 by Richard Neutra, Alexander Ban, and Josef Van Der Kar, the Millard Kaufman Residence is located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.
All the windows are north facing, and they provide views of the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building. The unit's floors are made of solid walnut.
A Sloane Interior Define sofa wraps around the living room with a Jacob coffee table from Wayfair in the center. The Acme Coleen side table in white and brass is from Houzz, and a Talari indigo ottoman from The Citizenry is stashed underneath. Expanding the space is a Glen mirror from Modern Komfort.
The living room is chic and polished, but still exudes a masculine vibe.
The open-plan living space is clad in solid oak and features natural Öland limestone surfaces.
The darkly stained exterior contrasts with the white, light-filled interiors.
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