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All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/floors : rug

Living Room Sectional Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
This sculptural ceiling tucks into the corners of a top-floor London home, creating intimate moments, but soars above a mezzanine.
Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).
"We’ve got these tall walls and we’ve got a lot of artwork, and one thing I’ve learned on my rental journey is how to hang artwork without marring walls,
In the living room, there's a chair and rug from FÜÜR.
The home’s eaves—over eight feet long—allow the garden doors to be kept fully open without rain blowing inside, barring a severe storm. The deep eaves also provide solar protection to the interior.
The courtyard is enjoyed from multiple vantage points, including the main living spaces and an office on the main floor, as well as a second-floor hallway and bedrooms.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
Two sconces, Steven Handelman Studios Iron Wall Lights, flank original photography by Bess Friday. The design team furred out foundation walls in key places – such as behind the couch here – to create functional ledges, and straighten sloping walls.
The sunken living room features a multifunctional piece of built-in furniture that integrates a sofa, sound system, and television, and also contains a "secret door" that leads to a wine cellar. "[We incorporated this] as a clin d’oeil to the midcentury tradition of built-in work stations and bookshelves," says Morales.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
Artwork by Octavia Tomyn adorns the living room, where Huggy faux-shearling chairs flank a Chub coffee table, both designed by Sarah Ellison. A neutral rug from Nikau ties the pieces together. The artwork is by Octavia Tomyn.
The living room holds a Mags Soft Low sofa from Hay, a Mara coffee table from Article, and a Jotul woodstove.
“Someone snidely asked if we were building a rec center. I thought, This is what architecture should be about, asking, 'what is a home, what could it be?'”
Living room, Maison JJ Joubert
Lofty and bright, the residence benefits from its prime position perched on the roof of an old pencil factory and its expansive industrial windows, which flood the space with clarifying light.
In the upstairs living area, a NeoWall sofa by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani faces an Ole Wanscher lounge chair and an Anya coffee table from Anthropologie.
For Urbanism Design's first project, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam made the atrium the centerpiece of this Eichler. Here, the living area enticingly faces the swimming pool.
Father’s Day is just around the corner, and we’re here to help you pick out the perfect gift for all the father figures in your life for Sunday, June 20.
For the renovation of their midcentury ranch house in Chicago, Trey Berre and his wife, Maria Ponce Berre, compared bids from three contractors, ultimately hiring ABO Construction. The total budget for the project climbed to $174 per square foot after it was discovered that the roof had suffered rain damage and needed to be replaced for $40,000.
"The owner wanted some part of the house to be more cozy, and the vibrantly colored Roche Bobois sofa did the trick,
The acclaimed Italian designers Ludovica + Roberto Palomba carved a serene retreat out of a 17th-century oil mill in Salento.
Repainting isn't necessary to get new life out of old building materials—scraping paint off can provide an entirely new aesthetic that still speaks to an element's history and materiality.
The plan is to add a roof terrace in the future, and owner-designer Uli Wagner has already framed an opening into the ceiling to accommodate a spiral stair leading to outdoor decking, instead of the current roof access from a ladder. "The moment I have the funds, I will move on with this plan," says Wagner. "I’d love to grow tomatoes with that view from Clinton Hill over downtown Brooklyn and Manhattan. There will also be plenty of space for an outdoor shower and a lush barbecue area with seating."
On the top floor, the dropped ceiling follows the shape of the exterior with a new layer of insulation. "This measure gave the living room a pleasant height, without needing to lift up the entire ceiling at unpredictable costs," says owner-designer Uli Wagner.
The living area features a flush TV cabinet with retracting doors, which preserves the gallery-like feeling of the space. Even though the kitchen is located around the corner from the main living area, these areas are experienced as one space thanks to the glazing that wraps around the courtyard and allows for visual connection.
Living Room
At Alex Strohl and Andrea Dabene’s Nooq House in the Rocky Mountains of northwest Montana, highlights include a suspended fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and expansive windows. "The windows are my favorite feature. I've loved seeing the colors change in the fall, snow in the winter, and bears in the spring," says Andrea.
"I try to make use of storage as much as possible to keep my home clutter-free," Keri says. "Clutter tends to make us feel stressed—our cortisol levels go up and our heart rate increases—whether we realize it or not." She uses the built-ins along the living and dining spaces of her home, and creates "designated areas" for things like exercise equipment. A West Elm sectional is accompanied by side tables and a chair from Blu Dot.
Jane Austen's restored family home in Bath, England, is now a rental on Airbnb. Sunlight from a central courtyard pours into the living area, which features a cosy seating area and several nooks for writing or reading.
A Pampa rug from Argentina adorns this light-filled living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
The living room is anchored by a large concrete fireplace that also forms the house's robust structural system. Pops of color come from a painting by Milton Wilson.
The addition of the antiqued mirrored panels amplifies natural light that the living room receives from the adjacent sunroom.
A plush yellow sectional from Camerich is paired with a Milo Baughman drum table and a Bertoia Diamond Lounge Chair. An O'lampia Retroline Duo pendant hangs above.
In this sprawling ranch, every guest will have an individual experience. Each of the three bedrooms have been decorated with period furnishings and have a different theme. For a communal experience, cook together in the modern kitchen with quality appliances.
"The clients really didn't want the TV to be the main feature of the living room, so we designed the piece with sliding panels to give the flexibility to hide the TV and reveal a bookshelf in the closed position," explains Peake.
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