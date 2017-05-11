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All Photos/living/furniture : console tables/lighting : accent

Living Room Console Tables Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

SHED borrowed space from the front porch to increase the size of the living room by four feet and create a lounge spot in front of the fire.
Entry Console
Living Room
The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.
The aesthetic is meant to evoke a "nonchalant innkeeper." Gallery walls include framed vintage Gucci scarves and custom works by the design team, including graphite sketches, surrealist collages, and watercolor paintings.
A blue-and-gold, geometric-patterned rug from Amadi grounds this living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
Designer Cortney Bishop used antique Serapi rugs—a type of Persian carpet—that she sourced from a local dealer to guide the design of this residence in Knoxville, Tennessee.
In the living room, a 15-foot custom sofa with an integrated tea station sits across from a console table built from a log that was over 18 feet long.
The desert oasis of Palm Springs, California, is a storied destination offering impressive landscapes, midcentury modern architecture, a thriving cultural scene, and poolside lounging. Below, we share some of the Airbnb listings we’ve saved to the wish list. From pastel-hued ranch homes to a funky hideaway that pays homage to Mick Jagger, you’ll find plenty of options for your next vacation.
The main entry flows into the living room, which now accesses the outdoor terrace via the door to the left.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
The exposed beams lend an industrial character to the home while emphasizing the linearity of the plan.
Throughout the home, thick molding encases the windows and walls. Neo-Renaissance details include fretwork screens, wreath and swag designs carved into the trim, as well as mantels with original mirrors above and other built-ins.
The curved Jardan Valley sofa in green brings geometric interest to the living room.
An art historian will guide guests around the museum on a bespoke tour similar to those previously given to the Obamas and Beyonce and Jay-Z.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
Massive sliding glass doors frame views of the millpond and champion indoor/outdoor living. The bespoke lighting fixtures were a collaborative effort between DED and Tyson Studio. The sofa is from Habitat.
Jon's living room is anchored with a double-faced concrete masonry chimney with indoor and outdoor functionality. The steel stairs on the left lead up to a mezzanine study area.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
A bespoke kitchen counter effortlessly blends into the living room, where a Diciotto x2 chandelier hangs to provide warm, cozy lighting.
Built at the end of the 19th century, 411 Vanderbilt Avenue is a brick carriage houses that originally sheltered the horses and coachmen for an upscale estate on Clinton Avenue. The luminous living room features built-in shelving, custom cabinetry, and a gas fireplace with a customized wood mantel by Fitzhugh Karol further enhance the interiors.
The interiors are a mix of vibrant wallpapers that create murals to provide color and design, geometrically patterned Mexican tiles and designer furniture.
Open shelves and sleek cupboards line one wall of the living room. The floor-to-ceiling glass door leads to the exterior courtyard, which is bounded by the perforated brick wall.
GALLERY WALL Color Farrow & Ball: “Downpipe” Collection of original and vintage art Large Art: Centerpiece Bird #1 by Robert Peluce Chairs: A vintage late 1930's double theater seating by The Heywood Wakefield Co. Garret & Garage Studio
Great Room
Parlour level Living Room: restored existing woodwork bringing it back to life
Interior design by Antonio Da Motta Leal. Large bypass doors serve as a screen between the kitchen and great room and feature silk paintings by Chinese artist Eros Zhao.