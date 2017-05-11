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All Photos/living/furniture : console tables/furniture : table

Living Room Console Tables Table Design Photos and Ideas

TK the living room.
“Decoration is something that fascinates me,” says Carolina. “Mixing old with modern works very well for me, so I have my great-grandmother's bed, but the dining room has Philippe Starck chairs.”
The home's grand sense of scale becomes immediately apparent once past the foyer, with the primary living spaces offering extraordinary height. "This completely open space with maximum cubic capacity is not usual in Madrid,
Second Living Room through to Dining Room with Raked Ceiling, Pool & Outdoor Entertaining
The Slow offers much more than boutique accommodations, steeping guests in a curated experience that blends art across several disciplines.
Light-wood flooring and furnishings warm up the black-and-white interior.
Living Room
David and Annemie's daughter swings in the living room. A door provides access to the lush backyard and surrounding area. “The kids have a lot of freedom. They have a big area where they can go and play without needing supervision,” says Annemie.
A glass wall on the rear facade ties the compact home to the lush landscape and frames views of mountains, trees, and a lake.
A tired midcentury in Eagle Rock with a chalky-green facade was transformed into a warm, contemporary home for a couple and their two daughters. The original single-level house had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen, a concrete deck in the backyard, and an above-ground swimming pool beside the guest house. "The first thing we did was put in white oak hardwood floors throughout the house, then add the Fleetwood sliding doors off of the living room. Eventually, we added a bedroom, extended the master bedroom and added an ensuite bathroom, enclosed the washer/dryer area, which expanded the kitchen, built a wood deck, wood fences, and then remodeled the guest house. No room was untouched by the time we were finished," says Matt, a woodworker and designer who is also the founder of L.A. handcrafted furniture brand Monroe Workshop.
Bright pops of colored materials that are tufted and quilted are unique to GAN.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The open floor plan, which blends dining and living spaces, is ideal for family or friendly gatherings. The 20-foot ceilings give the home a loft-like feel.
A gray onyx and bronze fireplace mantel is flanked by turquoise glass sconces and a vintage Fontana Arte mirror. Alongside sits a bone console and a sculptural stainless steel shelving unit by François Monnet. The room features a painting by artist Ilona Savdie, and drawings by Karin Haas.
The lower-level family room has a wet bar, a kitchenette, and doors leading to the backyard.
Berk melds inky tones with organic elements for a modern yet warm aesthetic.
The lounge has clay plaster walls to create a simple and timeless feel.
Warm wood finishes up the snug factor.
The interior view from the exterior terrace.
The To Be One and Lean On Me floor lamps in the lounge area are by OKHA.
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
Massive sliding glass doors frame views of the millpond and champion indoor/outdoor living. The bespoke lighting fixtures were a collaborative effort between DED and Tyson Studio. The sofa is from Habitat.
Rows of globe lights featured throughout the rooms cast light in all directions—including up at the ceiling.
A Burlingame, California, couple with three children hired Klopf Architecture to renovate this Eichler home so that the floor plan would be even more open than before. The kitchen and other finishes were updated for contemporary use.
Most of the furnishings are from from Globe West.
The renovation opened the kitchen to the living space and added an island for increased prep and storage space.
This built-in seating area backs a dividing wall that sets off the kitchen and faces a brick inlay fireplace.
The home features built-ins like this bookshelf in the living space.
The home has the feel of a time capsule.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
A bespoke kitchen counter effortlessly blends into the living room, where a Diciotto x2 chandelier hangs to provide warm, cozy lighting.
"The wood adds warmth and consistency to the space, balancing the tough exterior," explains architect Harley Graham.
The dramatic, double-height great room is defined by its massive walls of glass that look out to the landscape.
A look at the living and dining spaces housed in the guest wing.
Simple wood and brick contrast the industrial character of the concrete and steel, while also serving as sound dampeners.
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.
A light gray sofa sits in the living lounge.
The front of the wall that separates the kitchen from this playroom is a chalkboard where the couple’s son can play and draw.
Sideboard by Sebastian Cox for The New Craftsmen.
Glass vases by Michael Ruh, and ceramic vases by Daniel Reynolds, both for The New Craftsmen.
The cabinetry in the kitchen flows into the living area. Here, the dining table can be linked and extended to accommodate up to 12 guests.
A look at the dining table by Habitat and colorful IKEA dining chairs.
When redesigning “Madmen” actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, architect Funn Roberts installed custom shoji-style screens of to conceal the closet and provide privacy for the adjacent shower and soaking tub.
Ample glazing provides a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.
The front great room is intentionally public; the furniture-like wall (inspired by Mies’ Farnsworth house) creates privacy for all other rooms—even with no window coverings. No rooms have interior walls that connect with the outer perimeter of the house, echoing a design element of our 1958 E. Stewart Williams house in Palm Springs, CA.
Hanging plants create an atrium atmosphere in Eat &amp; Drink, which is open for service all day. Head chef Shannon Moran is at the helm of Eat & Drink, whose seasonal menu draws from his travels through Europe, South America, and Asia. All throughout the venue, curated tunes from Reverberation Radio, a weekly podcast by Los Angeles-based band Allah-Las, adds to the alt-island vibe.
The bright and airy open-plan living area in Casa Bri Bri.
Inspirational spaces
The home's design provide
In the great room, a Splendor sofa bed by Innovation, an Eames Wire Base Elliptical table, and an Eames Wire Base Low table sit atop a Tufenkian rug from Dover Rug & Home near a #11 dining table by Skovby.
Architect: Waind Gohil + Potter Architects Photography: Anthony Coleman
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
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