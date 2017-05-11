Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : console tables/furniture : stools

Living Room Console Tables Stools Design Photos and Ideas

A vintage Pierre Jeanneret chair found by Guang sits beside a coffee table designed by Bob Chen. In the background, the tea station integrated with the couch has an outlet for an electric kettle and storage for supplies.
In the living room, a 15-foot custom sofa with an integrated tea station sits across from a console table built from a log that was over 18 feet long.
A Pluto Chandelier from One Kings Lane hovers over the relaxed seating area, complete with leather swivel chairs from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond.
A gray onyx and bronze fireplace mantel is flanked by turquoise glass sconces and a vintage Fontana Arte mirror. Alongside sits a bone console and a sculptural stainless steel shelving unit by François Monnet. The room features a painting by artist Ilona Savdie, and drawings by Karin Haas.
The interior of the social side of the home was made to feel like a communal pavilion, with all of the activities grouped in one fluid space and clerestory windows invoking an open-air aspect.
The family lounge area lies under a wooden, louvered ceiling that provides shade while still allowing ample sunlight to stream into the home.
The luminous living room of the “George Washington House” features a soaring, beamed ceiling and extensive glazing.
A Safavieh Classic iron console with a Ren-Wil Oryx 30-inch round mirror stands as a chic bar nook.
A staircase leads to Kell's loft.
The To Be One and Lean On Me floor lamps in the lounge area are by OKHA.
Prices start at $2,850 and include utilities and furnishings, allowing residents to readily move into an ‘Instagram-worthy’ home. A dedicated Node community curator helps residents settle in.
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
A Burlingame, California, couple with three children hired Klopf Architecture to renovate this Eichler home so that the floor plan would be even more open than before. The kitchen and other finishes were updated for contemporary use.
Fronting Alamo Square Park, the living room’s pitched ceiling creates an expansive space for socializing and relaxing. The space is accented by a custom sofa and window seat by Franciscan Interiors, rocking chairs from B&amp;B Italia, a Lake low credenza by BDDW. The fireplace-adjacent bench seating is upholstered in William Yeoward Alverdia fabric in Ocean, complementing the teal accents in the adjoining dining room and kitchen.
The generous, double-height entrance lounge is equipped with washer/dryer utilities tucked under the stair with a cantilevered mezzanine "book nook" right above it.
Lined with new terrazzo flooring edged with blue tile, the open-plan living room is anchored by a corner gas fireplace.
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.
The interiors are a mix of vibrant wallpapers that create murals to provide color and design, geometrically patterned Mexican tiles and designer furniture.
The outdoor landscape is brought indoors through the continuation of the red concrete walls and ample glazing.
Reclaimed Douglas fir lines the 11-foot-tall ceilings, while stone-tiled floors with built-in radiant heating are located underfoot.
When redesigning “Madmen” actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, architect Funn Roberts installed custom shoji-style screens of to conceal the closet and provide privacy for the adjacent shower and soaking tub.
An archetypal Buff & Hensman home that's characterized by both open and intimate spaces.
The ground floor of the home was restored from its original configuration of small divided rooms into one big open living area surrounded by windows on all sides.
Architect: Waind Gohil + Potter Architects Photography: Anthony Coleman
Nearby, the Lacquer Console Table holds a pair of Ceramic Tortoise Shell lamps and conceals a Double X bench, also by the designer (below). The brass Raindrops wall sculpture, a reissue of a midcentury metalwork by C. Jeré Studio, is from JA Finds, Adler’s curatorial venture.
Living Room towards Entry
Details