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All Photos/living/furniture : console tables/furniture : sectional

Living Room Console Tables Sectional Design Photos and Ideas

Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
Sunken Living Room with Conversation Pit
A Room &amp; Board record console behind the couch is mixed with a vintage mushroom lamp and Flos Arco Floor Lamp.
The coffee table is from Anthropologie.
“Materials and details were chosen and developed for what they can offer: solar heat radiating from walls, natural ventilation to feel the breeze, timber posts you can lean against, and benches you can jump on,” said Welsch.
The eye never tires in this cozy bungalow, whether you’re staring through the sliding glass doors to the curvy swimming pool, following the sloping outline of the mountains, or appreciating the bright artwork that lines the walls of the two-bedroom, two-bathroom getaway.
"I am all about organization, so you will find lots of bins, baskets, and organizers throughout the home, tucked into our drawers, and inside our cabinets," says Jules.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
Floor-to-ceiling glass runs along the entire front facade, providing expansive views of lush forests and the Mediterranean Sea in the distance. Polished concrete and natural wood dominate the minimalist aesthetic.
Douglas fir floors and cedar wall and ceiling panelling create a warm atmosphere in the living room.
Thirteen windows in the apartment help maximize the fantastic views. The seating—including a sectional from West Elm and daybed from BoConcept—is now complemented by a fireplace specified by the firm.
Living room
Built in 1955, the Koerner House was designed by renowned architect E. Stewart Williams, whose distinct midcentury modern style significantly shaped the Coachella Valley’s architectural landscape. Interiors feature Williams’ iconic architectural details, including natural teak wood paneling; built-in cabinetry, credenzas, and vanities; wood ceilings; slump stone walls and fireplace; clerestory windows; board-and-batten redwood siding; and original fixtures. The kitchen has been updated and renovated with modern appliances and stone countertops, but retains its original cabinetry.
Melding Gavankar's own artwork with sentimental keepsake items, the gallery wall is meant to be "autobiographical," says Cheng.
Janina Gavankar's playful personality is captured through such elements as a duo of swings and a Star Wars helmet, balanced by an imaginative, hand-painted mural.
The living room's modern, midcentury-inspired furniture comes courtesy of Rove Concepts.
Living room with hallway view to master bedroom.
The ideal cabin feature: a fireplace.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The extra 14-inch ceiling height brings light and harbor views into the space, while transom windows add a bonus sky view.
Dark wood credenza in living room.
Gold poufs in the living area are among the home's post-renovation accents.
The lower-level family room has a wet bar, a kitchenette, and doors leading to the backyard.
Berk melds inky tones with organic elements for a modern yet warm aesthetic.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
Stirrup House | Olson Kundig
By increasing the width of the sliding glass doors, Broza immensely improved the apartment's visual and physical connection to the outdoors.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The airy living room shows off a monochrome landscape by Petros Koublis framed by an Interior Define sectional and Verellen coffee table. Extra accents include a floor lamp by Bungalow Decor in Westport, block print pillows by Susan Connor, aerrain plant pot, and black urns by Habitat Greenwich. Tying the space together is a rug from Restoration Hardware.
An L-shaped couch delineates the TV lounge room.
The guest quarters include a spacious living area that opens up to a private deck with a glimpse of a plunge-sized swimming pool and spa.
In the living room, the wood and concrete shell is accented with a steel stair railing and a window wall with a Mondrian pattern in the glazing.
The view from the kitchen.
The newly renovated living room includes new, black limestone floors, a Sven Leather Couch by Article, and a West Elm coffee table. The rug is by Surya.
The open-plan living room is bright and airy with natural light from multiple sources.
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
Bigwood Residence | Olson Kundig
Bigwood Residence | Olson Kundig
Living room from front door framing the landscape.
Reclaimed white-oak engineered flooring is used throughout the home.
main living room space with custom curtain wall
Our interior designer wanted to enhance the existing furniture and overall sophisticated aesthetic. To fuse the old elements with the new, we sourced pillows in vibrant colors pulled from the client’s daring, non-representational art. This also gave the space an element of approachable luxury, as opposed to the bare, formal look that it initially conveyed.
The outdoor landscape is brought indoors through the continuation of the red concrete walls and ample glazing.
LEED Certified, the house has sustainable features such as bio-based spray foam insulation, a 98% energy efficient boiler, low-flow plumbing fixtures, LED lighting, FSC certified ipe and cedar, recycled cement board panels, bamboo floors, radiant floor heat, and a green roof.
The living room is a cozy spot nestled between the expansive picture window and open doors that lead to the courtyard.
In the open-plan living area, a wall covered in Calico’s Lunaris Midnight—inspired by moonscapes and outer space—sets the tone for a vignette of darker furnishings, including a vintage credenza that doubles as an entertainment center, equipped with a Sonos Playbar.
The living room houses Carly’s grandmother’s chair, which she had recovered and reupholstered in a rainbow houndstooth fabric.
The semi-transparent roof brings much light into the living room.
The front great room is intentionally public; the furniture-like wall (inspired by Mies’ Farnsworth house) creates privacy for all other rooms—even with no window coverings. No rooms have interior walls that connect with the outer perimeter of the house, echoing a design element of our 1958 E. Stewart Williams house in Palm Springs, CA.
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