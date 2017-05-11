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All Photos/living/furniture : console tables/furniture : desk

Living Room Console Tables Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Brothers Nima and Soheil relax in the family room on an Eames lounge chair and a custom sofa they designed. “Mid-century architecture draws the outdoor environment indoors,” says Soheil. “There’s a lot of natural light, a lot of ventilation.”
Main living space
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
The airy living room shows off a monochrome landscape by Petros Koublis framed by an Interior Define sectional and Verellen coffee table. Extra accents include a floor lamp by Bungalow Decor in Westport, block print pillows by Susan Connor, aerrain plant pot, and black urns by Habitat Greenwich. Tying the space together is a rug from Restoration Hardware.