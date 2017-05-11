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All Photos/living/furniture : console tables/floors : concrete

Living Room Console Tables Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Brothers Nima and Soheil relax in the family room on an Eames lounge chair and a custom sofa they designed. “Mid-century architecture draws the outdoor environment indoors,” says Soheil. “There’s a lot of natural light, a lot of ventilation.”
The architects used potted greenery and climbing plants to demarcate the various living spaces.
“Materials and details were chosen and developed for what they can offer: solar heat radiating from walls, natural ventilation to feel the breeze, timber posts you can lean against, and benches you can jump on,” said Welsch.
The Slow offers much more than boutique accommodations, steeping guests in a curated experience that blends art across several disciplines.
The child’s bedroom loft is situated on a split level and overlooks the living area.
Designers Kathryn Heller and Kevin Short covered a 16-foot window wall in their San Francisco loft with custom curtains fabricated from 65 yards of block-printed fabric sourced from India. The curtains are motor-operated, and a black-out liner ensures good sleep in the bedroom upstairs. An additional sheer liner facilitates daytime light and privacy.
Behind a facade of stained-black cedar, plywood walls and exposed rafters lend a casual, loft-like feel to the space, while strategically placed windows and skylights bring in ample day-light.
The living room has a glazed corner and a window that looks into the entrance courtyard. The Shaya table lamps are by Canadian brand Neuvo.
Removing the partition wall makes it so the entire living space benefits from the natural light that comes through the floor-to-ceiling glass in the living room, increasing the sense of indoor-outdoor flow throughout. A sofa from Article is joined by art from Lynne Millar for Juniper Print Shop and a vintage credenza.
The outer courts are used for bedrooms and studies. Each has its own view of the garden.
An imposing, matte black fireplace is the focal point of the living room. Wood is stored within the structure, which frees up floor space for abundant guest seating.
"Lighting was orchestrated to move with the time of day, so that as the sun sets, the outside would be felt," says Peace.
The interior is enlivened with yellow-painted doors and brightly colored geometric sconces that echo the home’s block siding.
A glass wall on the rear facade ties the compact home to the lush landscape and frames views of mountains, trees, and a lake.
The 2,000-square-foot events pavilion includes bathrooms, lounges, and a catering kitchen for food prep.
Floor-to-ceiling glass runs along the entire front facade, providing expansive views of lush forests and the Mediterranean Sea in the distance. Polished concrete and natural wood dominate the minimalist aesthetic.
Once the structure was completed, the walls and ceilings were insulated with wood (Gutex Cubierta), which the team implemented as a more natural and breathable alternative to a thermal bridge.
The 300-square-foot space feels much larger than it is with plenty of light and monochromatic decor. "Built in the 1930s, it’s an original jail cell with original doors, floors, metal pieces, and [bar-covered] windows," says operations manager Kristen McKinney.
Having recently been treated to a thoughtful renovation, the reimagined 1961 midcentury offers residents and guests sophisticated balance, as well as a distinct modern allure.
A gabled roof home in Werkhoven, a Dutch village in the province of Utrecht, takes the form of a modern barn with a twist—split down the middle from the peak, half of the exterior is floor-to-ceiling glass to take advantage of the views. "The transition from inside to outside, and vice versa, is always important in our designs," says architect Ruud Visser.
The curved Jardan Valley sofa in green brings geometric interest to the living room.
"Freebooter is not just ‘a house to live in,’ but a home conceived to envelop and stimulate the senses of its owners," says Garziano. "We are designing for an age in which clients expect more from their homes."
Rather than make several small rooms, the team opted to create open, central spaces that can be easily adapted to changing mobility issues. Carefully placed windows and skylights provide lots of daylight. Rafters were left exposed in the ceiling.
To accommodate the decreased mobility associated with aging, the living area needed to be one level.
The interior of the social side of the home was made to feel like a communal pavilion, with all of the activities grouped in one fluid space and clerestory windows invoking an open-air aspect.
The home is also designed to showcase the owners' art collection.
A wood-burning fireplace in Stable Conversion creates a sense of home. The project by SHED Architecture + Design is full of light and intended as a flexible space for guests, a home office, or a creative space.
A fireplace serves as a boundary between the indoor and outdoor areas.
Adding a touch of bohemian flair is a Safavieh Bandelier leather weave accent chair over the Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Tulum rug.
The To Be One and Lean On Me floor lamps in the lounge area are by OKHA.
When moved the sliders expose the bedroom.
The luminous entrance opens into a bright and lofty living space.
A full-height wall of glass brings additional natural light into the open-plan living area. The step down creates a cozy divide in the space.
Massive sliding glass doors frame views of the millpond and champion indoor/outdoor living. The bespoke lighting fixtures were a collaborative effort between DED and Tyson Studio. The sofa is from Habitat.
Jon's living room is anchored with a double-faced concrete masonry chimney with indoor and outdoor functionality. The steel stairs on the left lead up to a mezzanine study area.
The console is from Room and Board. Kevin designed the metal stair railing to feel good under the hand, and local outlet Mission Iron Works did the fabrication. "First, they waxed the cold rolled steel, and then mixed a few metal patina colors (blue, brown, black) to rub in by hand," the couple say. "It’s a labor-intensive process, but the result gives a finish with subtle variation that changes depending on the light. It would have been easier to paint, but we would never have had the same effect."
A wood-burning fireplace and custom wood built-ins adorn the ground-floor living space. Large openings on both sides make the interior space feel like it is part of the outdoors.
Large openings and minimal interiors make the tropical garden and pool area a focal point. The home offers outdoor living at its finest.
Perched on a small hilltop, the Sondern-Adler House exhibits the tenets of Usonian design.
To evoke the structure’s past as a horse stable, and provide options for the use of the space, Schaer and his team employed Sing Core sliding barn doors mounted on Krownlab’s Axel hardware. The sliding track runs the full width of the building, allowing residents to open or conceal a bedroom, kitchenette, and entrance to an adjacent 530 square-foot garage, all depending on how the spaces are being used. The kitchenette, seen left, features a Kraus sink and a chrome Grohe Concetto faucet.
A Blu Dot Clad credenza.
Rows of globe lights featured throughout the rooms cast light in all directions—including up at the ceiling.
The elegant space is anchored by a brick, wood-burning fireplace.
The upper floor wraps the main living space below, allowing for picturesque views from both levels of the home. Coffee bean tables by Holly Hunt sit atop a silk Tai Ping rust carpet, adjacent to a custom Living Divani Sofa.
The tongue-and-groove vaulted ceiling defines the living space.
The view from the kitchen.
The renovation opened the kitchen to the living space and added an island for increased prep and storage space.
Sliding doors connect the space with the outdoors.
The open-plan living room is bright and airy with natural light from multiple sources.
The living room provides a cozy gathering place anchored by a vintage fireplace from Urban Americana and Cle Tile backsplash. A circular Weave Rug pulls the space together.
A peek at a bathroom with colorful botanical print wallpaper.
Laurier Blanc acrylic glass Hekla Side Table & Stool, embedded with burnt wood truck, with accents of resin, compliments the Taylor Forest club chair, beneath the Amir Zaki waterfall photograph.
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
A bespoke kitchen counter effortlessly blends into the living room, where a Diciotto x2 chandelier hangs to provide warm, cozy lighting.
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