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All Photos/living/floors : vinyl/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Vinyl Floors Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

When traveling couple Nate and Taylor Lavender were dating and living in Florida, they purchased a 34-foot, 1992 Airstream, which they renovated and affectionately named Augustine the Airstream (after the city of St. Augustine, Florida, where they found her on Craigslist).