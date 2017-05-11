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All Photos/living/floors : plywood/furniture : sofa

Living Room Plywood Floors Sofa Design Photos and Ideas

Behind humble plywood, wool keeps the house insulated.
The custom floor is made from maple. As you lift storage hatches and walk through the Airstream, the pieces follow a sea to sun design that designers Schmitt and Jacobs worked with Kyle on.
The couple’s baby, Esphyr Rain Superbloom, and Eli lounge next to a MOCA mirrored bench, also by Project Room, and an off-white leather sofa. “I won’t tell you how little we paid for the couch,” Lizz says of the vintage find. The hand-painted pendant is also by Project Room while the assorted Rowena Sartin pillows are by Iko.
Great Room
Fir-veneer plywood wraps the entire interior of a compact guest cabin with a 12-by-15-foot footprint, smaller than a single-car garage.
To keep costs low, architect Mark Fullagar fitted this compact cabin with hollow-insulated plywood panels that lend warmth and texture to the interior.
The living and dining area is anchored by a recently rebuilt curved brick fireplace.
The plywood floors in the living and dining areas are original.
Half of the Sunflower House's circular floor plan consists of living and dining areas. The other half consists of the sleeping areas. The circular kitchen occupies the center.
A recessed light extends along the length of the cabin, from the kitchen through to the living room.
Architects Tim Ratliff and Tam Landells tripled the footprint of the four-room house and increased the square footage to almost 2,000. Blue doors that were part of the original rear wall connect the “snug,” or sitting room, to the new space. The chair was Natasha’s step-granddad’s; the 1960s pendant was found on eBay.
A deck wraps around the living area.
The stunning canyon views can be enjoyed from all four levels of the house.
Rear end of main multi-mode room set for living with custom multi-mode table