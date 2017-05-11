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All Photos/living/fireplace : standard layout/furniture : table

Living Room Standard Layout Fireplace Table Design Photos and Ideas

Beams of morning sunlight fill the living area thanks to tall windows that run the length of the room.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
An oak beam spans the room, and a custom fireplace was created by Noor El-Mohandes.
The home's grand sense of scale becomes immediately apparent once past the foyer, with the primary living spaces offering extraordinary height. "This completely open space with maximum cubic capacity is not usual in Madrid,
Birdseye designed the home to be "as visually quiet as possible," says Mac.
Living Room
Much of the furniture in the public spaces is vintage, sourced from local shops and collectors.
Canadian Castaway features a simple and rustic aesthetic with a focus on raw materials. "I didn’t want to paint the wood white, for instance," the owner says. "I just wanted to let it age naturally and invite it to mirror the natural world it's now a part of."
Like all of the restored structures, the interior of the school house features a modern and bright aesthetic. The cottages range in size from one bedroom up to a nine-bedroom main house.
This silk-and-wool rug was custom-designed by Gideon Mendelson for this Westchester home. The design was executed by Sprung & Rich.
David and Annemie's daughter swings in the living room. A door provides access to the lush backyard and surrounding area. “The kids have a lot of freedom. They have a big area where they can go and play without needing supervision,” says Annemie.
Featured during Palm Springs’s Modernism Week, this funky pad embodies a rock-and-roll vibe with Mick Jagger memorabilia living alongside leopard prints, skulls, and pop-inspired colors. Up to six guests can enjoy this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
The walls are plastered using local earth. A skilled plasterer ensured that the curved walls and shell-shaped ceiling were seamlessly finished.
The combined living, dining, and kitchen areas take up the main floor. "The goal for the design was to feel [as though you are] outside," says Dignard. Large, sliding glass doors capture the view and lead to an exterior deck.
Gaby sourced many of the interior furnishings from salvaged goods dealers and reclamation yards. The hanging rail in the surf room and several pieces of furniture in the living/dining space came from Retrouvius.
After: The industrial accents were kept at the ceiling in a nod to its past. The city required interior insulation to fulfill code, which meant McCuen was unable to expose the more rough, industrial texture on the walls.
All of the exterior furnishings are from Fermob. The wood-burning fireplace anchors the open living-dining space.
The living space has been painted white and has a bright and airy feel.
The open-plan living space is anchored by a classic stone-inlay, wood-burning fireplace. Large sliding glass doors lead out to the backyard pool area and make for easy indoor/outdoor living and entertaining.
In addition to its sloping, tree-covered lot, what makes the Birch Le Collaboration House so special is the home's large, indoor-outdoor covered porch. The space is an extension of the floor-to-ceiling windows that line the walls of every Hygge Supply home. The Birch Le Collaboration House is also the first Hygge Supply home to be finished in black-stained Thermory pine cladding.
The space after renovations, with cantilevering cabinetry along the perimeter to preserve and protect Hall's original radiant heating vents in the windowsills—an example of his innovative solutions for meeting the space's functional needs.
The sunroom flows into a large living room, which features a dramatic cut sone fireplace as the central focal point. Timber beams also run along the space, complementing the warm hardwood floors.
The open-plan dining and living areas, awash in natural light.
With 1,655 square feet of living space, the open floor plan includes many spacious rooms, adding to the airiness afforded by ample natural light and spectacular views.
Anchored by a gas and wood-burning fireplace, the living area is also intimately enclosed by custom-built wooden bookshelves.
Originally built in 1949 by Richard Neutra, Alexander Ban, and Josef Van Der Kar, the Millard Kaufman Residence is located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.
Inside, the airy home features a spacious living area with a fireplace. The 728-square-foot space makes a great city escape.
At the core of the home is a magnificent stone fireplace. The warmth of natural woods line all of the living spaces, and bold art forms rooted in the natural world complement the lodge-like atmosphere of the great room.
A brushed brass fireplace surround subtly repeats the architectural curves. The bespoke ceiling fixture is by DH Liberty LUX, the lighting firm of Design Haus Liberty, and handmade by UK artisans.
A gray onyx and bronze fireplace mantel is flanked by turquoise glass sconces and a vintage Fontana Arte mirror. Alongside sits a bone console and a sculptural stainless steel shelving unit by François Monnet. The room features a painting by artist Ilona Savdie, and drawings by Karin Haas.
"Higher ceilings and plenty of daylight were a must," say the architects. The ceilings in the living room are 13-feet-high, making the interior feel more open and welcoming.
The double-height space is anchored by a brick fireplace with a midcentury vibe.
Berk melds inky tones with organic elements for a modern yet warm aesthetic.
The dining nook sits between the kitchen and the living room.
A wall of windows floods the living room and dining area with natural light. The room has been staged with Knoll dining chairs by Mies van der Rohe, a Platner Wire dining table, a Plycraft Lounge chair, and other vintage period-appropriate finds.
An open-plan living/dining/kitchen area takes full advantage of the ample light from multiple floor-to-ceiling windows.
The energy-efficient Dickerman Residence by Richard Pedranti Architect boasts warm wood ceilings, midcentury-inspired furnishings, and a stately stone fireplace.
The husband-and-wife duo of Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason are the founders of creative design agency AphroChic, which does everything from interior design to publishing to fabric and lighting design.
The interior view from the exterior terrace.
The ceiling features exposed wood beams which extend straight out to the eaves.
The living area opens up to the deck for a fully immersive, indoor/outdoor experience.
Rows of globe lights featured throughout the rooms cast light in all directions—including up at the ceiling.
A few steps lead up to the dining room area.
"They wanted a very practical house, with separate zones for kids and adults," said Taugbøl. "Because of the split levels, the experience of the space varies when you walk through it," and ascend the staircase. "The acoustics are also great due to the wood paneling in the ceiling." The Raimond pendent lights are from moooi, and the fireplace seating is IKEA.
Most of the furnishings are from from Globe West.
The original floor plan and design elements remain—from the concrete block fireplace to the restored sconces. The vaulted ceiling is made from western red cedar.
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