Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/fireplace : corner/lighting : pendant

Living Room Corner Fireplace Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The living room features a pendant from Ochre and Silk, barstools from Hati Home, and a wool rug from Revival. The European Walnut floors throughout the home are Stuga “Zig Zag.”
While Leah and Kyle initially wanted to fully open up the wall between the kitchen and the living room, discovering that it was load-bearing changed their plans. “We ended up opening the wall up so you could see into the beautiful kitchen, and made a custom hood vent with shelves,” says Leah. “Looking back, I am not sure I even would have wanted it removed now.”
The floors are Doug fir, and the framing and rest of the wood inside is redwood. The french doors and lower window were made by Mike York at Ocean Sash &amp; Door Company, while the upper windows were made by Jeff and Molly.
The sunken living room features a white Malm fireplace and a built-in couch. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,
The custom sofa is finished in black corduroy.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
The white gallery walls and architectural ceilings were designed to beautifully display works of art in a museum-like setting.
Saksi's "Battle Of Harapouri
The interiors of the home feature light wood-paneled ceilings, large picture windows, and exclusive custom furniture and lighting also designed by Aalto.
A tired midcentury in Eagle Rock with a chalky-green facade was transformed into a warm, contemporary home for a couple and their two daughters. The original single-level house had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen, a concrete deck in the backyard, and an above-ground swimming pool beside the guest house. "The first thing we did was put in white oak hardwood floors throughout the house, then add the Fleetwood sliding doors off of the living room. Eventually, we added a bedroom, extended the master bedroom and added an ensuite bathroom, enclosed the washer/dryer area, which expanded the kitchen, built a wood deck, wood fences, and then remodeled the guest house. No room was untouched by the time we were finished," says Matt, a woodworker and designer who is also the founder of L.A. handcrafted furniture brand Monroe Workshop.
At a 1954 midcentury home in the West hills of Portland, Penny Black Interiors deftly updated the residence with standout cabinetry, carefully-selected tile, and wallpaper galore. The renovation balanced preserving the home's innate character and updating its function for modern life.
Throughout the home, the floors were replaced with light hardwood to make the space feel more modern and open. Baer brought in a MBH Sectional in White Linen and a Hotel Collection metal-and-stone coffee table alongside the Sams International Atlas Woolen Rug. In this space, the Raskinds added a touch of Hollywood glamour with the red velvet midcentury chairs. They finished off the look by painting the original fireplace with Cover of Night by Dunn Edwards and added hexagonal tiles at the base.
Long Cabin dining and living rooms.
Walnut floors run throughout the home, creating a seamless transition between the living room and open kitchen.
"They wanted a very practical house, with separate zones for kids and adults," said Taugbøl. "Because of the split levels, the experience of the space varies when you walk through it," and ascend the staircase. "The acoustics are also great due to the wood paneling in the ceiling." The Raimond pendent lights are from moooi, and the fireplace seating is IKEA.
Furnished by interior designer Jonna Kivilahti, this compact, two-story detached Honka Fusion home near lake Saimma in Mikkeli, Finland was inspired by the traditional steeped roof cottages of Denmark.
The dining area features a distinctive cinder block fireplace. Molded plastic side chairs are arranged around a Segmented Base table, all by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller. The space is illuminated by a Saucer pendant lamp by George Nelson from Modernica.
The redesign of the staircase is a contemporary touch which could have just as easily existed in the home's original state. The wood slat screen blends with the wooden staircase and the wood ceiling opening the space and making it feel bigger—a huge improvement over the sheetrock wall that had been previously there.
In the living room, the designers preserved the existing Douglas fir paneling on the ceiling and walls, the fireplace, and the firewood niche. The cooler tones in the sofa from Design Within Reach, rug from Kush Rugs, and knitted poufs from SMG Collective balance out the wood and dial up the cozy factor.
The timeless character of the black concrete is felt as one enters the semi-hidden entrance path to the house, and each of the volumes gradually reveals itself.
Ray sits at the central hearth on the north end of the comfortable sunken living area. From this perspective, you can see how the interior spaces flow into one another, passing one half-level up into the breakfast nook and kitchen and out from there onto the overgrown hillside. The various built-in furnishings have all been there since the house's construction.
The wooded enclave of Trousdale Estates is an architecturally significant neighborhood above Sunset Boulevard that Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Groucho Marx, and Richard Nixon once called home.
A fireplace in the living lounge.
In the great room, the curved ceiling reaches 16 feet. A Roche Bobois sofa faces a double-sided, indoor/outdoor fireplace made of board-formed concrete.
Ipe makes another appearance in the living room, creating a strong indoor-outdoor connection. Kean sited the transom windows to capture views of the moss-covered trees in the backyard.
Life for the couple centers on an open kitchen-dining-living area. Nautical references are kept to a minimum, but a few touches nod toward the home’s habitat. A Rais wood-burning stove recalls a ship’s furnace; soft green and blue fiberglass Eames chairs echo the color of the sea, which is a constant presence thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass doors. The custom dining table sits beneath a sculptural Titania pendant by Alberto Meda. Their yellow Labrador, Buster, rests next to a Hay sofa.