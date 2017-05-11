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All Photos/living/fireplace : corner/furniture : sectional

Living Room Corner Fireplace Sectional Design Photos and Ideas

The floors are Doug fir, and the framing and rest of the wood inside is redwood. The french doors and lower window were made by Mike York at Ocean Sash &amp; Door Company, while the upper windows were made by Jeff and Molly.
“Opening the house to the southwest also gave the best chance of hearing the ocean noises in the house at night,” says Sabbeth. A Malm Firedrum 3 fireplace anchors the corner, with a cream Piero Lissoni sofa, coffee table by Andrianna Shamaris and leather Cassina chairs placed before it.
The custom sofa is finished in black corduroy.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
The living room holds a Mags Soft Low sofa from Hay, a Mara coffee table from Article, and a Jotul woodstove.
For a home in West Hollywood, Romanek punctuates the living room with a sunny pair of Facett chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
The curvature keeps the home cozy as it breaks up the open-concept main spaces. In the family room, there is a fluted concrete fireplace.
Regan Baker Design teamed up with contractor Markus Burkhardt and Sagan Design Group to design and build Tahoe’s first Passive House for a family of five, incorporating their vintage and heirloom quilts.
The stone fireplace and concrete floors add to the earthy feel of the home. The living room features a sectional by Focus One Home.
The living room offers a touch of Nordic simplicity with a combined steel TV unit and fireplace from Space Furniture, rattan chair from IKEA, C-shape gunmetal table from Casalife, and art from Cocoon Furnishings.
At a 1954 midcentury home in the West hills of Portland, Penny Black Interiors deftly updated the residence with standout cabinetry, carefully-selected tile, and wallpaper galore. The renovation balanced preserving the home's innate character and updating its function for modern life.
Thirteen windows in the apartment help maximize the fantastic views. The seating—including a sectional from West Elm and daybed from BoConcept—is now complemented by a fireplace specified by the firm.
The hexagonal living room includes an Irving Harper and George Nelson Marshmallow Sofa, Rottet's Bent Metal Rectangle Cocktail Table in polished stainless steel, and Kiki Smith’s Self-Portrait. "The Kiki Smith piece I had rolled up," she says. "I had never had the opportunity—or high-enough ceilings—to hang it before."
Throughout the home, the floors were replaced with light hardwood to make the space feel more modern and open. Baer brought in a MBH Sectional in White Linen and a Hotel Collection metal-and-stone coffee table alongside the Sams International Atlas Woolen Rug. In this space, the Raskinds added a touch of Hollywood glamour with the red velvet midcentury chairs. They finished off the look by painting the original fireplace with Cover of Night by Dunn Edwards and added hexagonal tiles at the base.
Three kiva fireplaces—and a large collection of rugs and textiles—offer warmth on cold desert nights.
Walnut floors run throughout the home, creating a seamless transition between the living room and open kitchen.
In the living room, the designers preserved the existing Douglas fir paneling on the ceiling and walls, the fireplace, and the firewood niche. The cooler tones in the sofa from Design Within Reach, rug from Kush Rugs, and knitted poufs from SMG Collective balance out the wood and dial up the cozy factor.
Inside the unit, Robb (Robb Studio) and Bishop (Studio Gild) inherited several attractive features: 14-foot ceilings, exposed concrete, and a fireplace set within the original chimney stack of the building. The primary goals included making the kitchen more prominent within the home— it was moved forward to engage more acutely with the dining and living room spaces—and to properly showcase the client’s art collection (much of which, including an eight-panel painting by Matt Mullican that stretches across nearly an entire wall).Add a caption
Living room, and retro fireplace with its' curvilinear form, anchors the space, while breaking the rectilinear lines of the limited, strong furniture pieces .
Living room opening out onto rear garden
Living area
On a site surrounded by Victorian homes in Primrose Hill, Patalab Architecture transformed a former mechanic’s garage into a three-bedroom house and two one-bedroom apartments.
A large corner fireplace with exposed flue grounds the great room, while carefully located windows allow for light and views without compromising privacy.