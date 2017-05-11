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All Photos/living/fireplace : corner/furniture : bar

Living Room Corner Fireplace Bar Design Photos and Ideas

Lined with new terrazzo flooring edged with blue tile, the open-plan living room is anchored by a corner gas fireplace.
The home features three lavish fireplaces—each built of Carrara marble—weighing a total of 240 tons.
The living room includes a fireplace and hidden wet bar.
In the great room, the curved ceiling reaches 16 feet. A Roche Bobois sofa faces a double-sided, indoor/outdoor fireplace made of board-formed concrete.