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All Photos/laundry/appliances : concealed/cabinets : white

Laundry Room Concealed White Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

A laundry room, bathroom, and closet occupy the topmost floor.
Bathroom fixtures by Acquatica.
Porcelain floor tile from Daltile is a durable, easy-to-clean substitute for wood. The family does laundry in an efficient Summit SPWD1800 washer-dryer combination unit. Miller saved money in the kitchen by using a reclaimed sink and faucet and drawer pulls from Ikea.
Maple veneer ApplePly tops this bench in the new mudroom, which provides boot and shoe storage/drainage, while other cabinets conceal a variety of storage spaces.