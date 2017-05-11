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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : wall mount

Kitchen Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

After: The kitchen’s countertops and backsplash are “all those 1950s-30s enamel card tables,” Geoffrey explains. “That was a decision I made early on; it took me a year and a half to collect them all.” The beams were a great surprise; they were hidden away in the ceiling. The appliances are former Consumer Reports test appliances bought at auction, and the ceiling lights are a custom design, intended to look mid-century.
Faulkner specified a Shaws apron-front sink with separate taps for hot and cold water. It was a deliberate move to make it feel like an addition by leaving the plumbing exposed. The industrial look is complemented by steel counters and reclaimed wood cupboards. The steel-framed window opens and overlooks the screened porch, where prevailing breezes come through. A shutter can also be rolled across on the porch side for privacy.
Recently remodeled, the light-filled kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, black-and-white tiled flooring, as well as plenty of storage.
White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
Interior House