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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : wall mount/backsplashes : ceramic tile

Kitchen Wall Mount Sinks Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Recently remodeled, the light-filled kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, black-and-white tiled flooring, as well as plenty of storage.
Interior House