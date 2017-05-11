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All Photos/hallway/floors : travertine/floors : dark hardwood

Hallway Travertine Floors Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A lit Exit sign and salvaged cinema seats decorate the foyer, giving the home a playful feel.
Sliding doors give the home an elegant character and enhance the fluidity of the plan.
Hall