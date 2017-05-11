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All Photos/hallway/floors : porcelain tile/floors : marble

Hallway Porcelain Tile Floors Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

For the entry, Alan created a series of high stone ceiling arches with recessed mirrors inspired by The Orangery in Versailles. The original mosaic floor was kept and seamlessly worked into the redesign.