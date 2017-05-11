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All Photos/hallway/floors : concrete/floors : brick

Hallway Concrete Floors Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The enormous pivoting front door, which is 2.7 meters high and 2.4 meters wide, is crafted from oak veneer. It opens directly into an expansive view of the internal courtyard garden, creating a delightful moment of surprise and contrast.