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All Photos/garage/room type : attached garage/room type : storage

Garage Attached Garage Storage Design Photos and Ideas

The entry leads into the garage, which separates the microclimate from the animal quarters. The farm has chickens, cows, pigs, ducks, and dogs to protect the premises from foxes and snakes.
In addition to the 4,000-square-foot home, there is also a new guest house and garage with a shared porch that continues the material palette and design language established at the main house.
The adjoining garage also doubles as a recreational room, with a vintage roadster and nearby pool table lending some fun.
In the garage, wooden joints are exposed and the peak of Ryssdalsnebba can be seen to the south.
On nice days, doors can be opened for indoor/outdoor flow.
The garage can also be used as a fitness/workout room, workshop and conservatory.