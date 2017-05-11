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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stone/building type : barn

Exterior Stone Siding Material Barn Design Photos and Ideas

“Something really difficult to capture is the visceral quality, like the acoustics, and the experience of being in the barn with the changing weather,” says Sam.
“Our interventions were about making it extremely clear what we were putting back, and where we were adding new elements,” says Tom.
Bark gives the exterior walls a textured appearance and allows them to blend into the forested surroundings.
Designers Russell Pinch and Oona Bannon kept many of the architectural details of the 300-year-old cow barn they turned into a second home, including its terra-cotta roof tiles. The primary structural change took place on the front facade, which they tore down and rebuilt, opening space for a traditional oeil-de-boeuf window. The door on the left opens to a workshop. In addition to designing furniture, the couple also create interiors for select clients.
With its courtyard and walled garden, the abandoned structure was once part of a larger Irish estate that included an early 19th-century home.
The expansive property contains an extensive forest and trail system.
The home is naturally integrated into its bucolic setting.
The northern façade of the main house is set at an angle to the barn
The design of the 3890-square-foot main residence and its adjacent barn have been executed with the highest degree of craftsmanship and attention to detail, drawing from traditional influences and the vernacular of the rural northeast.