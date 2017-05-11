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All Photos/exterior/building type : shed/building type : cabin

Exterior Shed Cabin Design Photos and Ideas

Taking inspiration from the fairy tale of Snow White and the seven dwarves, South Korean campground Haru consists of a "castle
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
The exterior of Site Shack is covered in steel panels that are bolted to the framing. Look closely and you won’t see any visible fasteners, as Powers Construction’s welder was fastidious, creating a seamless shell with just steel and glass.
Oasis Tiny House, clad in teal-painted plywood and a metal roof that's pitched in the front and curved in the rear, was designed and built by Ellie and Dan Madsen of Paradise Tiny Homes in Keaau, Hawaii.
At under 100 square feet, the 8' x 12' Site Shack includes just the essentials: a wood-burning stove, a desk, and storage.
Launched by Visit Sweden, the cabins and the stress study could be easily written off as a tourism board gimmick—but they shouldn’t. The tiny glass cabins tap into a growing need to disconnect from a tech-driven world. To give the structures a true sense of place, the cabins were built of locally-sourced materials and designed by Jeanna Berger, daughter of the owners of Henriksholm, a privately-owned, three-mile-long island in western Sweden.
The exterior combines recycled brick, radial sawn timber, and galvanized roof sheeting. "Materials were selected to meet the clients’ brief that the house fit within the cognitive idea of an old shed," explain the architects.
The new, semi-custom PreMade mobile units can be used in a variety of applications.
The Site Shack in a pristine natural setting in British Columbia.
“It is a function of what we are building at a greater scale, and pretty good resemblance of who we are as a group of people,” says Powers.
Pick-up points on the exterior allow the Site Shack to be transported by crane with ease.
The Site Shack is seamless in appearance without visible fasteners.
A tough, rusted steel exterior holds up against the elements of a construction site.
Outfitted with a desk, storage, and wiring, the Site Shack is equipped for work.
Powers Construction uses the Site Shack as a space to meet with homeowners and discuss the project.
Powers Construction originally developed the compact and contemporary Site Shack as a mobile workspace for their residential job sites.
Because the studio does not have air-conditioning, it relies on natural ventilation for passive cooling. Its north orientation harnesses good solar gains.
The clients requested the design of the cabin and shed to appear as if the buildings had been weathering over time with the site.
Mill Valley Cabins
All of the timber was milled over the two days from trees that stood on the site of the future studio—no other timber was used.
The studio is built on two floors—there is a 592-square-foot enclosed space accessed via a bridge from the slope which is above an open workshop.
Modern yurts haven’t abandoned this consideration of the spiritual—just ask Adrian Larralde, an entrepreneur who designed and built a mountaintop yurt just outside Santa Barbara, California. Now available to rent through Glamping Hub, the yurt began as a personal project. Entranced by yurts and the serene experience of being in them, Larralde enlisted his father, a general contractor, to help build one on the family’s site on Refugio Mountain, overlooking the Channel Islands. The area, Larralde says, boasts a rich history.
Through the decor and amenities, El Capitan campground resort provides a measure of comfort and pampering—from healthy Saturday night dinners to a variety of wellness treatments. Smell the wild sage in the early spring blossoming. Observe the monarch butterflies mud-puddling in the fall. Listen to the frogs all year round. There is something for each season. Feel the ocean breeze, see and hear the rhythmic waves. This is a personal encounter with nature at El Capitan Canyon resort.