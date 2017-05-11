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All Photos/exterior/building type : shed

Exterior Shed Design Photos and Ideas

The house is located in Jinseki, in an area with picturesque views.
A concrete lintel and post marks the new window and door in the facade. The building's position makes inhabitants feel like they are hunkered down in the olive grove.
Taking inspiration from the fairy tale of Snow White and the seven dwarves, South Korean campground Haru consists of a "castle
Virginia-based screenwriter Matthew Michael Carnahan’s 400-square foot work studio features NanaWall doors that fold open to connect the interior to the surrounding forest.
The freestanding garage also houses an art studio and meditation space.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
The exterior of Site Shack is covered in steel panels that are bolted to the framing. Look closely and you won’t see any visible fasteners, as Powers Construction’s welder was fastidious, creating a seamless shell with just steel and glass.
The cedar cladding was inspired by the towering mature oaks on the property.
The studio is clad with cedar, glass, and a sloping, standing-seam metal roof.
Rainwater runoff is collected in a bucket.
A metal chimney allows heat escape from the sauna's wood stove.
For Melbourne Design Week 2020, Sydney-based art and architecture collective Studio Rain created Atmosphere: A Revival, a sauna installation along the picturesque Yarra River meant to revive bathing culture.
Oasis Tiny House, clad in teal-painted plywood and a metal roof that's pitched in the front and curved in the rear, was designed and built by Ellie and Dan Madsen of Paradise Tiny Homes in Keaau, Hawaii.
In the evening, the slats reveal a glow from within, giving the project its name, Lantern Studio.
The screen stops short of the frame’s end. “We wanted to peel it back, so you could see the steel beneath,” says Flavin.
A Cor-Ten steel planter running along one side is filled with Carex Ice Dance. “The plantings are minimalist, yet rich in color and texture,” says landscape architect H. Keith Wagner. The wood planters on the top level were custom designed by Kelton Woodwork.
Allen noted that the clients requested the use of VOC-free materials as an eco-friendly measure and a protective measure for a young child who has allergies. As a result, the team selected materials and finishes with a low environmental impact.
In the design of the pavilion, architect Ben Allen noted that client was "keen to use VOC free materials (partly also due to the fact that they have young children - one of whom has allergies).
In search of a medium-term solution that would allow them to stay in their garden apartment instead of moving to the suburbs, Londoners Jonnie and Rachel Allen looked to their backyard for extra space. They wanted a structure that can be easily taken apart and rebuilt, in case they ultimately decide to move and bring the pavilion along.
The structure is nestled into the earth and then slightly tilted upward to create an access portal.
The roof is sloped so that rainwater rolls downward into the warm-water pool.
The warm amber color of the cedar makes the shed glow at night.
The Cor-Ten shed structure is used as a retreat by the clients' children. It sits on the roadside granite retaining wall, and a low corner window offers views back to the Shobac Campus.
At under 100 square feet, the 8' x 12' Site Shack includes just the essentials: a wood-burning stove, a desk, and storage.
View of Garage
Launched by Visit Sweden, the cabins and the stress study could be easily written off as a tourism board gimmick—but they shouldn’t. The tiny glass cabins tap into a growing need to disconnect from a tech-driven world. To give the structures a true sense of place, the cabins were built of locally-sourced materials and designed by Jeanna Berger, daughter of the owners of Henriksholm, a privately-owned, three-mile-long island in western Sweden.
Architect Indra Janda hand-cut sheets of polycarbonate into 15¾-inch square shingles and clad the entire timber structure—a gabled roof and walls—with them.
Each facade of the coop is distinct based on orientation to the sun.
The exterior combines recycled brick, radial sawn timber, and galvanized roof sheeting. "Materials were selected to meet the clients’ brief that the house fit within the cognitive idea of an old shed," explain the architects.
Uphill is a freestanding tool "shed" with a cozy office that serves as a quiet getaway when there are too many guests at home. The south wall of the building serves as wood storage.
sunlight and shadow transparency in 3form koda xt architectural cladding
The new, semi-custom PreMade mobile units can be used in a variety of applications.
The Site Shack in a pristine natural setting in British Columbia.
“It is a function of what we are building at a greater scale, and pretty good resemblance of who we are as a group of people,” says Powers.
Pick-up points on the exterior allow the Site Shack to be transported by crane with ease.
The Site Shack is seamless in appearance without visible fasteners.
A tough, rusted steel exterior holds up against the elements of a construction site.
Outfitted with a desk, storage, and wiring, the Site Shack is equipped for work.
Powers Construction uses the Site Shack as a space to meet with homeowners and discuss the project.
Powers Construction originally developed the compact and contemporary Site Shack as a mobile workspace for their residential job sites.
This backyard home office for a couple in London is constructed with all-timber structural framing and is clad in cork and topped with a vegetated roof. These eco-friendly materials make for a delightfully sensory space with lots of lighting provided by the skylight and glass and oak door.
Bellomo Architects’ modular House Arc, which was just a prototype before, is now being fabricated. The House Arc can be ordered online and shipped to any location, where it can be assembled by the user or community.
Mono in the woods of Montana
A narrow and long 8 by 40 feet empty steel shipping container in an artists’ community in San Antonio, Texas serves a playhouse, garden retreat, and guesthouse for visiting creatives.
Because the studio does not have air-conditioning, it relies on natural ventilation for passive cooling. Its north orientation harnesses good solar gains.
The clients requested the design of the cabin and shed to appear as if the buildings had been weathering over time with the site.
The shed was custom-designed with a shed kit company, and is clad in heritage-grade corrugated galvanized iron. It houses land-care equipment, as well as the PV panels and battery.
A view of the new screened porch from the driveway. The light is the Factory Modern No. 6 Outdoor Sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
Potrero Residence Trellis Detail
Mill Valley Cabins
On property, Chef Ludo Lefebvre of L.A.’s outstanding Petit Trois serves up Coffee & Waffles in the hotel’s charming 1947 Airstream trailer. The spot offers locally-roasted coffee and specialty waffles—try the ham and gruyère waffle, or the coconut and dried shrimp.
Clad in gray wood, HYT is a mobile home in a Bavarian forest that’s available for holiday rentals. Resembling a hut from the outside, this mobile guesthouse, which have a mini kitchen, bathroom and wood stove has 12 sleeping spaces, and can be towed to just the spot you like by a tractor. The unit is available for approximately $116 for two people per night from Urlaubsarchitektur.
They have lived in their tiny house for more than a year now, and Robert says that the most challenging, but also the most educational and character-enriching aspect of the project was realizing that mistakes made during construction (like an imperfect mitered corner) will be forever remembered, and experienced first hand in the years to come.
Corrugated metal siding on the front of the house.
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