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All Photos/exterior/building type : tent

Exterior Tent Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When husband and wife Chris Hougie and Teresa Raffo came across a defunct campground outside of Mendocino, California, the 36-acre property’s raw beauty inspired them to embark on a new adventure. Their new</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> outdoor retreat offers an array of adventurous accommodations from canvas tents to vintage Airstream campers.</span>
The Schulman yurt fits three adults with a queen bed and a pull-away bed. It comes with heating and bath essentials.
Here, one of El Cosmico's three teepees is a lantern for desert travelers.
Brightly colored sheets and a central pendant lamp show this tent to its best advantage.
The three domes that currently make up Dômes Charlevoix are nestled within a sea of trees.
Longitude 131 in Yulara, Australia
Launched to much aplomb in 2017, Sierra Escape has recently expanded their offerings to a total of three accommodations—the Carinya, Dulili, and Uralla—each housed in an Australian-made Eco Structure tent that has been carefully positioned for views and privacy. The couple plan to add four more Eco Structure tents to the retreat in the near future. The modular tents are fitted out in modern luxury comforts, including high-quality insulation and floor-to-ceiling windows. There are also expansive glass doors, plush beds, compact kitchens, and spacious bathrooms featuring a freestanding bath, shower, and toilet.
Although the cabins have now been completed, a few of the roomier canvas bedouin tents will still be available to rent.
One North Face tent sits atop a deck; another caps the main building, which contains a kitchen and dining area.
Part tent, part RV, the NASA-inspired Cricket Trailer is the go-to camper for the modern road tripper.
Smaller bubbles come with a round bed that sleeps two, while the larger units have a double bed. Guests share a wood-clad outbuilding that holds the restroom, showers, and kitchen. Adventurers can also book the Golden Circle Tour through Buubble, exploring Thingvellir National Park, the Geysir hot springs, Gullfoss waterfall, and the Secret Lagoon before spending a night at the hotel.
Whitepod lets you live a unique experience in a preserved nature at the heart of the Swiss Alps.
The geodesic domes look like igloos in the snowy Alpine landscape.
Upon check-in, guests receive their very own backpack with a map, headlamp, and walking sticks to ensure a full Alpine experience. The pods are located an easy 15-minute hike from reception—so, packing your hiking boots is essential. In addition to hiking, Whitepod also offers dog sledding, paragliding, and and private ski slopes for Whitepod guests only. After skiing, guests can enjoy Whitepod's sauna, indulge in spa services, or dine at their in-house restaurant called Les Cerniers, which serves a selection of seasonal traditional mountain dishes.
The color of the pods is adapted to each season: white in winter, green in summer.
Modern tent camping at Mendocino Grove.
Available to rent through Airbnb, Green Acres’ yurts are hidden away in a quiet wooded area just outside of Austin, Texas.The campsite takes glamping to a whole new level with roaming animals and numerous activities.
Also available is the Marrakech yurt, which fits two adults with a queen bed and a blow up bed.
Lushna offers a range of prefab options, including a sauna module, bathroom module, and many different sleeping units. Seen here is the Villa Air, which features 110 square-feet of space for a king-sized bed, mosquito nets, waterproof organic cotton canvas covering, lighting, and AC/DC plugs. The floor is spruce and the A-frame is larch.
The Loaf Shelter made of 850 loaves of bread
Balinese Camp
Playa Moon Dome of Camp Do More Now
Metal Pods by Scott Parenteau
Camouflage net over Springbar tent and carport
Pink Heart Camp
Aluminet fabric over PVC pipes
The Space Cubes at Caravancicle Camp
Sacred Spaces Village
Pentayurts at Easy Buckaroo Camp
Zonotopia and the Two Trees by Rob Bell
Vail’s property sits on 1,000 acres of working ranch land that features horseback riding trails, an onsite winery, and opportunities for hiking and fly fishing. It’s about 25 miles from Vail Village and 15 miles from Beaver Creek.
The team behind Collective Retreats built the custom canvas tents with wood that they sourced locally. They used timber they found in the property’s vicinity to hold the peaks together at the top. Shown here is the Yellowstone location.
In 2012 Baytex was approached by two budding New Zealand entrepreneurs about the idea of glamping and the concept for their Canopy Camping Business saw to the design and manufacture of a glamping tent range. As well as offering 5 standard models, Baytex is fully equipped to accommodate customized and unique designs utilizing a wide range of materials for a wide range of conditions.
Keeping it DIY, a greenhouse, a winter garden, a pop-up shop, a seasonal cafe, a sports facility or an outdoor classroom? Whatever your needs may be, F.Domes delivers. Their self-assembly kits provide a fabulous environment for every use. Thanks to their quick and easy assembly, F.Domes are a popular choice among those looking for basic, yet rigid and beautiful outdoor structure.
Fancy hosting a glamping inspired event? Flash Camp is Australia’s leading provider of temporary luxury camping accommodation and services. Whether you plan on hosting a wedding, festival, corporate retreat, special event or hiring an entire pop-up hotel to cater to 400+ people—they are dedicated to providing comfortable, bespoke accommodation with outstanding services to enhance your guests' experience.
These roomy safari tents are 12-feet by 14-feet and housed on wooden platforms. They come fully outfitted with a queen-size bed, down comforter, and cotton linens so when there is a chill in the air, glampers know they will be warm and cozy at night. The tent has its own private deck complete with sling back chairs and a fire ring.
The long, lean Kobayashi complex includes a bathroom and storage room in the structure on the far right.
The yellow North Face tent looms over the top of the main building.
Mami and Goo the Kishu dog return from a frolic in the forest, which the couple, along with Hideaki, has thinned and trimmed back over many weekends. It’s an idyllic escape and a world away from the concrete expanse of Tokyo.
Setsumasa and Hideaki toss on the rain fly. The solar panel in the foreground supplies daytime electricity.