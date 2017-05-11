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All Photos/exterior/building type : beach house/building type : shed

Exterior Beach House Shed Design Photos and Ideas

Oasis Tiny House, clad in teal-painted plywood and a metal roof that's pitched in the front and curved in the rear, was designed and built by Ellie and Dan Madsen of Paradise Tiny Homes in Keaau, Hawaii.