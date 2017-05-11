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All Photos/exterior/building type : apartment/building type : cabin

Exterior Apartment Cabin Design Photos and Ideas

Jonathan Tuckey doesn’t so much whisper to old buildings as listen to them. Known for his innovative updates to historic homes, the British architectural designer was the obvious choice when his friends Al and Francesca Breach decided to bring new life to Nossenhaus, a centuries-old stone-and-timber structure they’d bought in the Swiss village of Andermatt.