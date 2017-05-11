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All Photos/doors/door type : swing/material : metal

Doors Swing Door Type Metal Design Photos and Ideas

Entrance stair
A bright double height foyer.
A new clean and unified access.
Private gardens are a rarity in Barcelona. Those that do exist are mostly located in interior patios created by the city’s famous grid system of streets, as was the case here.
Aside from the main entrance, there are no doors in the house. Instead, arched thresholds indicate the end of one area and the beginning of another.
“I have a soft spot for door handles, and we had an opportunity to design a custom steel-and-white-oak handle for the entry,” reveals architect Nicholas Fiore.
The home is located in the suburb of Vredehoek, which means “peaceful corner.” Ironically, the city’s notorious winds can get particularly fierce there. With that in mind, Lumby designed fixed-glass windows framed in sheet metal. Some feature powder-coated steel panels that open for ventilation.
A wood pergola offers coverage while allowing light to filter inside.
The sunken courtyard at the base of the atrium.
The screened-in porch leads into an open great one on one half of the structure.
The design team took down interior walls and replaced the floors with dark plank vinyl.
To add warmth to the soothing white and Tiffany-blue space, Traverse Design + Build installed engineered maple floors.
After: Now, vertical strips of wood from American tulip trees accentuate the height of the entry wall and surrounds the new backyard access, with glass that mimics the window shapes on either side. The ropes are in place to ring the bell in the tower.
"It was rundown, dark, and divided," recalls Masaaki of his first impression of the warehouse, the ground floor of a multistory apartment building. But after some thought, Masaaki, a Japanese-born architect, and Esther, an artist from Minorca, realized that owning the combined 2,700 square feet would allow them to headquarter Mas-aqui, the architecture and design firm they were planning to start, on-site. They bought the property and within months transformed it into a bright, modern live/work space.
Main Access
Tall steel-and-glass doors open to the backyard and bring some understated drama.
Built into a steep slope, this contemporary spec house hopes to raise the bar for hillside development in Los Angeles. The lower-level ADU can be used as an office, fourth bedroom, guest room for Grandma and Grandpa, or a suite for a possible tenant.
“People have a real obsession with putting things on the water,” says Campos. “They feel as though they paid for ocean or something, and they just need to stare at the ocean. And, I think that they really miss any opportunity to have a bit of foreground.”
Poured-in-place concrete walls surround the courtyard and are contrasted with a steel gate designed by McCuen and painted blue-grey. The gate allows glimpses inside the garden, but doesn’t compromise privacy for the residents.
A honed basalt walkway leads to the re-imagined front door.
Saddle Peak Residence by AUX Architecture
The vestibule is new, but attention to detail helps it blend in with the old. "Molding, casings, and wall paneling was replicated and reinstalled to create a new opening that looked like it had always been there," says Urban Pioneering Architecture. The glass door with the decorative metalwork is from Irreplaceable Artifacts, and the tile is the Circulos pattern from the Cement Tile Shop.
A glass-encased entrance hallway extends outward to meet guests before leading to the central tower and staircase.
"The attic bathroom was non-existent," explains Claude. "We created an attic shed dormer out the back of the house and added a tile shower, floor, and beautiful restroom/vanity area." The designers also added a large closet to the attic.
The gate, opening onto the entry courtyard, serves as the pavilion's front door.
Measuring 150 square feet, the terrace is also comprised of a steel structure. The decking was made from untreated chestnut.
The home explores the dark/light contrast found in traditional Japanese architecture and plays with shadow and light.
A deck at the entry wraps an existing tree. The charred wood exterior contrasts sharply with the blonde wood interior.
White oak cabinetry features throughout the Weave house—including in the marble-clad master bathroom. The walk-in shower area with a copper soaking tub transforms from a private retreat to an outdoor experience with a pivoting door, custom built by Identity Construction.
An oversized entrance door leads to an angled hallway that obscures views to create an element of surprise. The Vollen bench in Custom Red Lacquer is from Chadhaus.
Fitted with glass, a massive arched pivot door, made by Much More than a Window, provides access to the outdoor patio.
The entrance to the triplex.
The "ceiling" of the courtyard is composed of a panel of gridded metal, which draws sunlight down from the upper levels.
The vaulted doors lead out to a courtyard.
Albareda fitted the large vaulted openings in the basement with glass doors.
The home's unique spiral staircase can be seen through the home's exterior expression.
The entrance to the house.
The floor-to-ceiling windows at either end of a Seattle boathouse allow light to stream through the entire 1,000-square-foot space.
The view from outside into the studio. The lighting is by Artemide and the windows are by Alumicor.
An iron-and-glass bedroom wall allows natural light to fill the kitchen and entryway.
A wall of glazing across from the kitchen pod connects to a centrally located courtyard, with landscaping by Eckersley Garden Architecture.
Once the front door opens, one can see all the way through to the sea.
A swinging entrance door makes a bold first impression.
Large, pivoting glass doors connect the kitchen with a patio.
Ladder steps lead up to the living area.
The entryway of the renovated farmhouse.
The area includes a Wally planter from Woolly Pocket near the custom steel-and-glass doors.
At the custom front door, textured wood is accented with un-lacquered brass to encourage patina with use.
An oversized, seven-square-foot glass pivot door marks the main entrance and leads to the foyer.
Olson Kundig's natural and warm architectural palette combines metal, wood, and concrete, set against the blues and greens of the lush surroundings and bay.
A bright green door pairs well with the surrounding foliage.
The living room of Apartment B9 by Ema Butrimaviciute
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