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All Photos/doors/door type : folding/locations : interior

Doors Folding Door Type Interior Design Photos and Ideas

Stainless steel with a mirror polish covers the “moving wall” in the dressing room, which opens to one of the bedrooms.
Behind the dining room table, another set of multi-paneled folding glass doors open to the backyard Zen garden—complete with a reflecting pool and waterfall.
A hinged door can conceal the kitchen to create a more formal dining space.
The doors close flush against the facade.
The original apartment, located in the Grazia district, was dark and disjointed. Built in the early twentieth century, it had been partitioned into small rooms that were connected by shadowy hallways. The impression of the architect, Carles Enrich, was that the apartment's potential had been