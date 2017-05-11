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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : dresser/lighting : table

Bedroom Dresser Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
The main bedroom features a calming, muted palette, punctuated by vibrant pops of color. The decision to prioritize this particular space came after years of living in tighter quarters. "We went bigger where it needed to be with the primary bedroom and bath, a need after years of living in studios and one-bedroom apartments," explains Todd.
A tastefully spare selection of vintage pieces accents the warm knotty pine in the master bedroom. The orientation of the room maximizes the picture window that replaced the original garage door. Campbell designed a closet in an alcove behind the wall at the head of the bed.
Master Bedroom
A modern, white-and-maple dresser from Article with black leather pulls not only adds much-needed storage, but also helps temper the girlish feel of the room, which Mamrie shares with her boyfriend. The Mitzi table lamp by Hudson Valley Lighting, with its playful black squiggles, is Thomas's favorite piece in the home.
Foscarini Binic Lamps perfectly match the couple's color palette and playful style.
In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
A peek at another one of the home's three bedrooms, this one with direct outdoor access.
The credenza is Willy Rizzo for Mario Sabot and the table lamp is Murano glass by Carlo Nason Mazzega.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
Elrod created the faux-canopy bed at the request of Hamling’s daughter.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
Another spacious bedroom with an ensuite bath.
The wood-beamed ceilings continue into the bedrooms, which overlook the quiet yard. New carpeting adds a fresh feeling to the spaces.
The sun-filled master bedroom offers a calming color palette and large window looking out on the surrounding hillside views.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
Mikey DeTemple's home serves as the perfect Montauk surf shack.
The master bedroom features sliding glass doors which provide direct access to the backyard pool.
"In terms of the interior, there are preferences for where the headboard needs to be and then how that relationship works to the door of the bedroom, so those were things that the clients guided us on," says Shen.
In the new master suite, a clerestory window reveals the exterior wood batten screen, which provides both privacy and light.
Pine wood paneling wraps the walls and ceiling of the master bedroom.
The master bedroom is awash with natural light and filled with warmth from the tongue-and-groove ceilings.
The master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. Sliding glass doors lead to a lovely little outdoor terrace.
The cedar paneling continues into the master bedroom.
The master bedroom also has sliding glass doors leading to the yard.
The master bedroom.
Upstairs, a Richard Prince painting hangs in one of the two guest rooms.
All units at Palm Canyon Mobile Club tout indoor/outdoor living.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The lower-level bedroom suite has its own private entrance.
The master suite has direct access to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors. There is also an ensuite bath with updated fixtures and original cabinetry in excellent condition.
Ori's Cloud Bed can transform into a sofa and coffee table setup with a voice command.
The master bedroom has sliding glass doors which lead to the backyard.
The master suite includes a gas fireplace, a balcony, and an enormous walk-in closet
The third bedroom features a groovy stone inlay wall, which carries into the home from the exterior.
Every room uses a mix of natural materials and textures to help bring the outside in.
The restored bungalow courts, nestled on Sunset Boulevard between Silver Lake and downtown, will offer one-bedroom bungalows and two- to three-bedroom town homes with private patios and communal spaces.
Studio 10 concealed lighting fixtures and electronic appliances to keep the space clean, pure, and fantastical.
This custom glass structure by Ilex Construction allows for an abundance of light during the day. At night, Lightolier fixtures on the ceiling illuminate the Ella bed. Sherwin-Williams “Pure White” was painted on all interior walls.
The master bedroom features the same lofty atmosphere as the main living area, and it provides views of the home's sylvan surroundings.
The master bedroom.
A peek inside the master bedroom, also located upstairs.
A look inside the guest bedroom.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
In one of the more unusual bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling that we’ve seen, a dramatic backlight illuminates the wall and part of the ceiling in this otherwise dark bedroom.
Antique Art Deco–style lamps flank a West Elm bed in the master bedroom, which accesses a private backyard garden. The smoke-colored Series 11 6 Drawer Console is from Blu Dot; the built-in shelving was custom-made by Wood Management.
This bedroom also has a door leading directly outside.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
Four bedrooms, all generously sized, enjoy
A look at one of the three bedrooms, which is bright, airy, and has a tasteful mix of luxe materials.
The vintage dresser was found in Saint-Malo, a historic port city in Brittany.
The new master bedroom is a mix of subtle colors, natural linens, wood textures, and curated artwork.
This bedroom even has its own wood-burning fireplace.
"It’s like a puzzle that you slowly piece together," says Danielle. "You don’t know what will work or won’t work, but it’s fun seeing your ideas come to life. We’re located in a beautiful area of the world; we wanted our house to reflect that."
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