Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/floors : linoleum/lighting : table

Bedroom Linoleum Floors Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

All units at Palm Canyon Mobile Club tout indoor/outdoor living.
Newer floor plans feature two bedrooms at either end of the home, resulting in separate wings. The larger, two-bedroom models will set you back around $225,000.
The master suite has direct access to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors. There is also an ensuite bath with updated fixtures and original cabinetry in excellent condition.
One of the home's five bedrooms.