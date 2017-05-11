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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Daltile Keystone tiles in Waterfall were used throughout the expanded bathroom alongside a coordinating shower curtain from Quiet Town.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
The bathroom cabinetry is also custom-designed by Béar Architects.
The homeowner also crafted the surround of the bathtub in the master bathroom.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
Left: The designers placed a sink vanity and a bathing area in one of the baths, where a rectangular skylight floods the space with sunshine. Right: The second bath, where there's a sink vanity and a toilet, features an oval-shaped skylight accented with a brilliant shade of hot pink.
A look at the master bathroom, which seamlessly integrates with the bedroom. A custom wood vanity and tub unit complement the minimalist, spa-like atmosphere.
The kids' bathroom vanity was custom-designed by Nye with fabrication by Matthew Philip Williams. The mirror, rail, and stool are by Coolican and Company.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
A streamlined bathroom makes getting ready easy and provides a space for Elrod to decompress.
A cheerful, blue tiled bathroom.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
Porcelain floor tiles and Caesarstone countertops encompass the master bathroom, which also includes a pair of Duravit sinks and Aquabrass faucets.
Bathroom
The guest bath, located in the lower level of the house, has a tub by Wetstyle. LED lights are recessed in a channel along the drywall ceiling.
The Main Bathroom
A skylight brightens one of the new bathrooms.
The master bathroom, outfitted with Bisazza tiling, has a view of the backyard from the tub.
Bathroom
Master Bathroom