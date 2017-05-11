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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/counters : laminate

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Thomas loves crazy powder rooms, but leans towards softer tones for master bathrooms. Here, she adds a bit of glam with chrome Atrio fixtures by Grohe and antique brass Hinsdale sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting. “I am so happy with how this midcentury-inspired pattern using Fireclay Tile in Daisy and Sea Glass turned out. It’s dramatic, but still soothing and soft. The sconces reminded me of modernist versions of soap bubbles, and I loved them for a bathroom environment.”
Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
A towel from Dusen Dusen hangs from wall hooks from Thing Industries.
Crisp white paint modernizes the preserved cobalt blue counter. The mirror is from Rejuvenation.
The bathrooms are wrapped in raw plywood that lends organic texture, warmth and pattern to the interior.
The bathroom is clean and minimal to maintain a serene (and easy-to-clean) environment.
A bathroom tucked beneath the stairway has a cavernous quality. Everything—down to the toilet and Hansgrohe AXOR faucets—has the same charcoal shade.
The bathroom has a custom white oak vanity, tile floors, and a casement window.
This bathroom features a custom-designed vanity with Kohler fixtures.
The powder room is now situated near the entrance. It is clad in panels made of lab-grade, chemical- and water-resistant material.
The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
Both bathrooms include modern fixtures while retaining plywood cabinetry. A window extends above the vanity, framing an exterior view in lieu of a mirror.
A streamlined bathroom makes getting ready easy and provides a space for Elrod to decompress.
The bathrooms’ white walls and wood cabinetry keep the areas light, bright, and airy.
The master bath has two sections—one with a toilet and shower stall, and one with a soaking tub.
One of the two bathrooms is ADA-compliant and features Trinity Tile Cement Tech 12 x 24 tiles and Formica plastic laminate counters.
Bathroom fixtures, lighting, and accessories were installed before the final details and finishings.